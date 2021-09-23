 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/an-investment-bank-leverages-aftermarket-research-to-stay-competitive content esgSubNav
In This List
Blog

An Investment Bank Leverages Aftermarket Research to Stay Competitive
Blog

Deal Trends in Latin America, Issue #14

Blog

2021 Year in Review: Highlighting Key Investment Banking Trends

Blog

Investment Banking Essentials Newsletter 2021: December Edition

Blog

Asia-Pacific M&A By the Numbers: Q3 2021


An Investment Bank Leverages Aftermarket Research to Stay Competitive

Competition is fierce among and between international and regional banks for investment banking business in Middle East & North Africa (MENA).[1] Year-over-year activity as of the third quarter of 2021 illustrates M&A appetite and activity in spite of COVID-19 flare-ups due to the Delta variant.[2] The Middle East alone experienced a 250% increase in M&A deal value over this 12-month period, going from $2.5 billion USD to $8.9 billion.

The investment banking division of this large financial services firm in the region needed more in-depth analyses of companies, products, and industries to maintain a competitive edge given the market dynamics. Analysts within the division thought better access to in-depth brokerage reports would help them with their ongoing M&A and advisory activities.

Click here to read our complete case study and learn how we helped this firm obtain in-depth brokerage reports.


[1]  “Investment banks in MENA region suffering from shortage of talent – HSBC exec”, S&P Global Market Intelligence, July 20, 2021, www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/investment-banks-in-mena-region-suffering-from-shortage-of-talent-8211-hsbc-exec-65479346.

[2]  “Global M&A By the Numbers: Q3 2021”, S&P Global Market Intelligence, October 25, 2021, www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/global-ma-infographic-q3-2021.

  • Blog

Investment Research Analysts Providing Greater Coverage on Inflation

Click Here
  • Blog

William Blair Officially Added as an Aftermarket Research Contributor

Click Here
Learn more about Investment Bank Leverages Aftermarket Research to Stay Competitive
Learn More