An Investment Bank Leverages Aftermarket Research to Stay Competitive

Competition is fierce among and between international and regional banks for investment banking business in Middle East & North Africa (MENA).[1] Year-over-year activity as of the third quarter of 2021 illustrates M&A appetite and activity in spite of COVID-19 flare-ups due to the Delta variant.[2] The Middle East alone experienced a 250% increase in M&A deal value over this 12-month period, going from $2.5 billion USD to $8.9 billion.
The investment banking division of this large financial services firm in the region needed more in-depth analyses of companies, products, and industries to maintain a competitive edge given the market dynamics. Analysts within the division thought better access to in-depth brokerage reports would help them with their ongoing M&A and advisory activities.
