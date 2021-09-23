 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/an-investment-bank-gains-a-competitive-edge-with-sp-capital-iq-pro content esgSubNav

An Investment Bank Gains a Competitive Edge with S&P Capital IQ Pro

The M&A team at this U.K.-based, standalone investment bank works with a wide range of publicly listed and private firms that are looking to monetize their business through a sale. The firm had expanded its staff in recent months to meet the increase in dealmaking activity taking place across the region. Several new employees had been users of the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform at their previous jobs and thought the offering could help the M&A team enhance the data and analytical tools it had available to better identify new clients and create a robust pipeline of prospective buyers.

Read our case study to see how the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform helped this bank meet their challenges.

