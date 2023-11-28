An Entertainment Company Tracks Market Trends to Capture Emerging Opportunities

Disruption and innovation are driving key transformations within the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) markets. Streaming providers are consistently pivoting their operations and offerings. Artificial intelligence continues to fuel change in most facets of the industry, including advertisement strategies and content creation. In addition, new technologies are altering the ways consumers access content and how providers operate. Market participants are striving to understand these myriad trends so they can find the right opportunities for growth.

Members of the investment team at this Asian-based interactive entertainment firm were charged with identifying potential targets for investment or partnership. Given the fast pace of market changes underway, they needed to better understand consumption trends, emerging technologies and growth prospects in the TMT space, and have access to relevant data to conduct thorough investigations of potential deals before moving forward.

Pain Points

The investment team lacked a structured process for reviewing the market and identifying prospective investment and partnership targets. They were also spending a great deal of time manually gathering information from public sources, a highly inefficient approach that hindered their ability to act quickly ahead of the competition. They needed to automate their workflows to produce valuable analysis for the executive team, and wanted access to:

Country-level macroeconomic and demographic data and in-depth coverage of the global TMT sector. Analysis of entertainment companies, trends and industry dynamics. Growth estimates by product line (e.g., mobile subscriptions, home broadband and advertising spend). A detailed view of investment trends for emerging technologies. Information on transactions taking place across the globe and rounds of funding within private markets, where disruptive technologies often begin. Financial data on public and private companies for due diligence. A robust analytical platform with tech-savvy tools to quickly find relevant information, create models and more.

These capabilities would enable members of the investment team to monitor market trends, size attractive opportunities and gain competitive intelligence. They reached out to S&P Global Market Intelligence ("Market Intelligence") to learn more about the firm's TMT offerings.

The Solution

Market Intelligence specialists described the firm's TMT research that provides essential insight into the pace and extent of digital transformation across the global landscape. This Includes differentiated insight and data on adoption, innovation and disruption across TMT markets, backed by a global team of industry experts. They also described valuable databases for assessing company financials and industry transactions, all available on S&P Capital IQ Pro, an integrated intelligence platform with advanced analytics, data visualizations and AI-based tools to enhance efficiencies and streamline workflows. Market Intelligence's solutions would enable the investment team to:

Tap into a powerful intelligence platform to access essentail data and tech-savvy tools S&P Capital IQ Pro is a one-stop desktop platform offering access to:The Premium Financials dataset providing standardized data for 5,000+ financial, supplemental and industry-specific data items for 150,000+ companies globally, including 95,000+ active and inactive companies across multiple industries.The Private Company dataset covering 50+ million company profiles, 9.6+ million with recent financial statements, 85+ million details on private company professionals, 3+ million corporate structures relationships and 1+ early stage companies supported by data from Crunchbase.Transactions profiling approximately two million transactions captured across the globe that includes: is a one-stop desktop platform offering access to:providing standardized data for 5,000+ financial, supplemental and industry-specific data items for 150,000+ companies globally, including 95,000+ active and inactive companies across multiple industries. [1] Data is available at numerous frequencies and point-in-time representations of a financial period include press releases, original filings and restatements.covering 50+ million company profiles, 9.6+ million with recent financial statements, 85+ million details on private company professionals, 3+ million corporate structures relationships and 1+ early stage companies supported by data from Crunchbase.profiling approximately two million transactions captured across the globe that includes: M&A, private placement, venture capital, PIPE, spin-off, bankruptcies, share buyback programs and equity/debt public offerings.

A synopsis, deal size, company participants, advisors and associated filings.

nbsp; Up to 10 years of history. Tech-savvy tools that enable users to quickly screen and do deep dives on acquisition targets, competitors and peers. A smart screener enables users to instantly find information across companies, news, documents, research, transcripts and investor presentations.

Sophisticated “Find Buyers” and “Targeting” tools enable users to quickly search and rank potential M&A or private placement investors based on detailed criteria.

“ Quick Comps” helps identify the ideal universe for trading comps and “Competitors” for viewing peer groups.

The Maps tool lets users build a bird's-eye view of the market.

An Excel-plugin and suite of office tools lets users power their proprietary models and streamline presentations. Gain deep insights on developments in the TMT space Kagan, a group within Market Intelligence, offers a Research Library that is an ideal resource for global TMT coverage, helping clients anticipate changes in today’s technology market with news, data, forecasts and research reports covering APAC, Europe and the Americas.The team covers a wide array of technologies used to deliver fixed and mobile broadband, broadcast and streaming video, IoT, VR/AR and OTT services.Proprietary research includes sector-level analysis and estimates, M&A analysis, company rankings and market share of major industry players and a review of business strategies. Compare country-specific opportunities The TMT Geography Knowledge Base is an interactive tool to benchmark and analyze the economics of media and communication services at a country level, covering APAC, Europe and the Americas with subscriber numbers, penetration levels and growth forecasts. Access specialists as needed Ongoing support is available to help ensure that team members get the most out of every solution.

Key Benefits

Members of the investment team recognized the need to have high-quality data and insights on the TMT space to identify, validate and capture attractive business opportunities. Market Intelligence’s in-depth global coverage and industry expertise provided strong advantages relative to other providers, and the team subscribed to the solutions that were discussed. They now have:

A comprehensive picture of developments in the global TMT space to understand the market landscape. Insights into addressable demand by location to evaluate growth prospects. An understanding of technology deal trends and rounds of funding, including within private markets, to align their investment strategies. Granular financial data for both public and private companies for due diligence purposes. Ongoing market monitoring to gain insights into the risks and opportunities presented by disruptive technologies and new market participants. A robust Intelligence platform to easily access and analyze information to get a competitive edge.