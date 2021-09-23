Accessing ESG Data via Xpressfeed™

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues are gaining attention as shareholders and other stakeholders look for companies to be more transparent about their ESG strategies. At the same time, sustainable investing is becoming more mainstream as some of the biggest funds set up with ESG criteria have been outperforming the broader market during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This investment management firm is a signatory to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The firm evaluates the ESG stance of companies within its investment portfolios, reports on its findings, and offers a range of investment products that follow different ESG themes. The responsible investment committee includes groups from different parts of the company and is charged with overseeing the overall corporate responsibility effort.
