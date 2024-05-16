A Tech Feed Provider Adds S&P Global Ratings to Its API Solutions

Tech providers are looking to increase the breadth of data available via their solutions. These providers offer dynamic feed delivery options to link with their client's internal systems, including accounting, on-prem and cloud-based coding applications and security master systems.

This tech firm's intent was to offer credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings in its cloud-based API for enhanced risk and portfolio analysis at the issuer or fixed income security level. The firm felt it was critical to establish relationships with premium data providers to be compatible with capital market clients' existing vendors and remain competitive in the marketplace.

Credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings were integrated in the firm's cloud-based API delivery for select end clients who were directly licensed to receive credit ratings from S&P Global Market Intelligence ("Market Intelligence").

Pain Points

Tech providers need to deliver common datasets used by their end clients. The power of the innovative technology used in their API delivery requires relationships with highly regarded third-party information providers to be relevant and in demand.

This provider was approached by a number of its asset managers, banks and insurance clients to:

Include credit ratings from a highly respected provider.

Have direct feed integration to end clients' middle- and back-office accounting, risk and quant systems and security masters via feed delivery and dynamic identifier linking.

Enable API delivery for common clients of Market Intelligence and the tech provider.

The team reached out to Market Intelligence to see what was possible.

The Solution

Specialists from Market Intelligence discussed RatingsXpress delivered via XpressfeedTM, a powerful data feed management solution. This would provide the tech firm with:

Access to trusted credit ratings RatingsXpress offers one of the industry’s largest databases of current and historical credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings with entity- and security-level data in one schema. The credit ratings cover nearly one million securities: 9,000 global issuers, including corporates, financial institutions, utility and insurance companies/80,000 securities.[1]

550 sovereign, international public finance and government entities/13,000 securities.

700 U.S. public finance entities/690,000 securities.

10,000 structured finance transactions, including asset-backed, commercial mortgage-backed and residential mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations/45,000 securities. A reliable and flexible delivery mechanism Xpressfeed offers streamlined delivery of credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings. The solution enables users to ensure accurate, timely delivery of critical information while helping to automate client statement reporting processes.

Figure 1: Sample API Integration

Source: Market Intelligence. For illustrative purposes only.

Key Benefits

The tech firm is now able to license one of the industry’s largest databases of current and historical credit ratings in a way that:

Satisfies client demand for third-party data integration for transparency into accounting, risk and security masters.

Seamlessly shares information in flexible delivery cloud-based API through redistribution licensing.

Helps the firm both acquire and retain important clients by responding to their needs for deeper investment insights.