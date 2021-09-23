A Pharmaceutical Company Capitalizes on M&A Activity with Brokerage Research

Most of the largest pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the world beat Wall Street's estimates for earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020, [1] and the size and volume of related M&A transactions began to rebound in the first quarter of 2021. [2]
The M&A teams at this global pharmaceutical company were charged with identifying both joint venture and acquisition candidates for their respective product areas. They felt they needed broader access to brokerage reports to gain valuable insights into companies of interest.
Click here to read our complete case study and learn how we helped this firm take advantage of heightened M&A activity with real-time and aftermarket research access.
