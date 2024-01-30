A leading European savings and retirement services group chooses S&P Global for risk assessments of Private Credit

The project enabled client to complete the reviews in timely manner and ahead of the initial expectations. The credit risk team was also able to focus on quality assurance, strategic decision making and resource planning for their corporate objectives. Client’s senior analytical experts provided very feedback throughout the engagement, some of the comments from the senior credit risk team include:

“Really great work on this one which looks an interesting case and great initiative in sourcing the latest financials and leveraging those. The risk mitigant section was also really clear and easy to follow.”

“Thanks for the documents and we did not expect to receive them yesterday due to your public holiday, so your sending is highly appreciated.”

“Thanks and congrats to your good work on your “initial” initial review”