A leading European savings and retirement services group chooses S&P Global for risk assessments of Private Credit

As a leading European savings and retirement services group, this client allocates its capital and resources to build a stand-alone independent and integrated insurance and reinsurance business. The institution manages more than €70 billion assets and has 1,500 highly skilled employees through efficient and effective operations, providing expert services and sophisticated risk management capabilities.
- About
The client has already deployed probability of default and loss given default Credit Assessment Scorecards (Scorecards) from Credit and Risk Solutions division of S&P Global Market Intelligence. They needed support with annual and initial reviews of private credit transactions to remain compliant with regulations. S&P Global Market Intelligence offered Analytical Services to provide third party opinion on credit risk with a team of specialist resources to complement client’s own.
- Challenge
In order to remain compliant with regulations, the client had to complete annual reviews of existing credits as well as new debt originations. The credit analysis of the transactions involved reviewing information from multiple sources such as financial statements and valuation reports. Furthermore, facility and collateral specific information from pre-trade memoranda were also to be incorporated. All information had to be protected due to confidentiality requirements and therefore exchanged via secure content management platform. The information then had to be evaluated holistically by populating into Scorecards providing outputs such as credit scores , probability of default and loss given default measures. In addition to the scorecards, a credit memorandum for every Credit Risk Assessment had to be submitted to client’s Credit Committee for approval.
- Solution
Credit analysts from S&P Global Market Intelligence have partnered with client’s senior analysts and operational teams to execute the credit risk assessments. An initial kick off meeting was organized and followed by knowledge exchange sessions, which ensured a thorough understanding of the client’s objectives, credit risk policy, and assessment processes.
The S&P Global specialists have undertaken following tasks amongst others, throughout the project:
- Compiled the borrower information in proprietary Scorecards from S&P Global Market Intelligence to calculate risk scores and estimate likelihood of default.
- Used company and facility specific information to calculate Loss Given Default for the transactions.
- Created new and updated existing or credit memorandum for each transaction, including the narrative around a borrower’s operational and financial strengths, risks, and mitigants as well as a credit opinion on their outlook.
- Submitted the credit file for timely review and approval by the Credit Committee.
- Outcome
The project enabled client to complete the reviews in timely manner and ahead of the initial expectations. The credit risk team was also able to focus on quality assurance, strategic decision making and resource planning for their corporate objectives. Client’s senior analytical experts provided very feedback throughout the engagement, some of the comments from the senior credit risk team include:
“Really great work on this one which looks an interesting case and great initiative in sourcing the latest financials and leveraging those. The risk mitigant section was also really clear and easy to follow.”
“Thanks for the documents and we did not expect to receive them yesterday due to your public holiday, so your sending is highly appreciated.”
“Thanks and congrats to your good work on your “initial” initial review”
