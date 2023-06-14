A Law Firm Tracks Market Activities to Uncover New Engagement

Persistent inflationary pressures, high interest rates and the threat of a potential recession hung over global markets for much of 2022, and volatility and geopolitical disruption continue as 2023 unfolds. This environment has slowed the growth for many businesses, including some law practices, which has made corporations seeking legal counsel more price conscious when choosing a particular firm.[1] Given this, firms must find ways to work more efficiently and take steps to drive new business.

Members of the strategy team at this large U.S.-based law firm had crafted a plan that could significantly streamline workflows and deliver valuable intelligence to the professionals responsible for client retention and acquisition. This involved creating an integrated database to house both internal and external information relevant for the firm's work with corporations to negotiate, structure and complete transactions. This data could then be leveraged in dashboards that presented important market insights to help spur conversations with current clients and prospects to drive new engagements. To move forward, the strategy team needed to find the right datasets and delivery system to feed this new information warehouse.

Pain Points

The research department at this law firm was responsible for gathering market intelligence to support the legal and business-building professionals when they requested information to learn more about a client's ongoing activities or to identify potential prospects. Members of the strategy team wanted to put this information directly in the hands of the end users to make it readily available and actionable. To deliver on their vision, they needed to collaborate with the research team to find a reputable third-party provider that could offer:

- Financial data for both public and private companies.

- Details on deals underway or completed, including M&A, private placement and venture capital.

- The ability to tag fields to bring together common data for an industry.

- An efficient delivery system to easily mesh external data with other internal information.

The strategy team knew that S&P Global Market Intelligence ("Market Intelligence") was a leading information provider and contacted the company to learn about its offerings.

The Solution

Specialists from Market Intelligence described a number of datasets that would enable the strategy team to access critical data and build dashboards to help the firm's professionals: