Reading Between the Lines in Earnings Calls: 6 Things to Watch as the Q3’23 Earnings Season Unfolds

For the first time, natural language processing algorithms get to tell the earnings call story. This recurring series reviews an earnings season exclusively using texts from call transcripts.

Watch for Q3’23 sentiment to be near 5-year highs, despite a quarter-on-quarter decline. Sentiment for Q3’23 is estimated to decline by 5% compared to last quarter; but remains on track to be the 7th most positive of the last 60 quarters.

Watch for Q3’23 focus on ‘supply chain’ to hit a 3-year low. Q3’23 is estimated to be the first quarter in 3-years that focus on supply chain returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Watch for renewed interest in ‘interest rates’ in Q3’23, for the first time in the last 4 quarters. Talk of interest rates and monetary policy is expected to rise in Q3, quarter-onquarter, for the first time in the last 4 quarters. If estimates prove correct, mentions will be at their highest for the 2023 fiscal year to-date.

Watch for ‘inflation’ worries to hit the lowest level in the last 10 quarters in Q3’23. Mentions of ‘inflation’ are on a steady decline since peaking in Q1’22 and are set to hit the lowest level in Q3’23 in the trailing 10 quarters.

The term ‘banking crisis’, a hot topic in Q1’23, all but vanished in the second quarter and is not estimated to be a focus in Q3’23.

Another hot topic, ‘artificial intelligence’ is expected to continue to appear in earnings calls at fever pitch.

1. Sentiment Steps Back, Still Near Highs

Watch for Q3’23 sentiment near 5-year highs, despite a quarter-on-quarter decline. Sentiment for Q3’23 is estimated to decline by 5% compared to last quarter; but remains on track to be the 7th most positive of the last 60 quarters. What a difference three quarters can make! As ranked by the sentiment of language on earnings calls, Q3’22 was one of the worst quarters of the last 5 years. Just 3 quarters later, Q2’23 sentiment improved 24% to make the season the 4th most positive over the period. Major drivers of positivity include abating supply chain disruption, declining inflation, and hope for a more dovish U.S. Federal Reserve roadmap.

2. Supply Chain Troubles Abate

Watch for Q3’23 focus on ‘supply chain’ to hit a 3-year low. Q3’23 is estimated to be the first quarter in 3-years that focus on supply chain returns to pre-pandemic levels. Supply chain became a central focus as the world emerged from the COVID lockdown era.1 Mentions of supply chain had almost doubled, year-on-year, in Q3’21 and the tri-gram, ‘supply chain disruption’ appeared 6.7 times more often in S&P 500 earnings calls. The topic has received diminishing spotlight for 7 consecutive quarters. Declining mentions are expected to continue in Q3’23. ‘Supply chain disruption’ has only been said 4 times as of the date of analysis.

3. Fed Fears

Watch for renewed interest in ‘interest rates’ in Q3’23, for the first time in the last 4 quarters. Talk of interest rates and monetary policy is expected to rise in Q3, quarter-onquarter, for the first time in 4 quarters. After a 60% year-on-year increase in Q3’22, earnings call discussions of interest rates took a back seat to talk of a ‘banking crisis’ (section 5) and ‘artificial intelligence’ (section 6). However, after 3 consecutive quarters of declines, interest rate discussion is estimated to pick up by more than 16% in Q3’23. If estimates prove correct, mentions will be at their highest for the 2023 fiscal year to-date.

4. Inflation Risks

Watch for ‘inflation’ worries to hit lowest level in last 10 quarters in Q3’23. Mentions of ‘inflation’ are on a steady decline since peaking in Q1’22 and are set to hit the lowest level in 10 quarters in Q3’23. According to the most recent fed meeting , “[the] Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.” Since the fed began its tightening cycle in Q1’22, talk of inflation has steadily declined. The 12-month percentage change in CPI 3 was 3.7% for September 2023, down substantially from the 9.1% high in June 2022, suggesting that central bank policy has had the desired effect.

5. What ‘Banking Crisis’?

A hot topic in Q1’23, talk of a ‘banking crisis’ all but vanished in the second quarter and is not estimated to be a focus in Q3’23. While projected for a slight elevation to 1,600 mentions in Q3, ‘banking’ mentions in general are significantly below the 2,337 mentions in Q1’23. ‘Banking’ terms in general popped in Q1’23 as firms grappled with the Silicon Valley Bank fallout in mid-March. However, Q2’23 saw a return to normal levels as the sector stabilized. The bi-gram ‘banking crisis’ appeared 55 times in Q1, 7 times in Q2, and only twice, as of the date of this analysis, in Q3. Prior to 2023, the term hadn’t appeared in an earnings call since 2016 when RTX Corporation referenced the ‘banking crisis … in Italy’.

6. And ‘Artificial Intelligence’

Watch for talk of ‘AI’ to continue at fever pitch in Q3’23. Terms related to ‘AI’ were mentioned nearly 10 times more often than usual in Q2’23. Among firms in the S&P 500, ‘artificial intelligence’ and related terms were mentioned a total of 311 times in the Q2’22 season; compared to 2,721 mentions in Q2’23. Our estimate of 2,500 mentions for Q3’23 indicates we may be passed the peak of inflated expectations, but not quite at the plateau of productivity.

Explore the datasets used to conduct this research

Textual Data Analytics (TDA)

TDA was launched in October 2019 and is productized from Quantamental Research’s previous publications with an advanced suite of analytics and metrics added in May 2022. It is an off-the-shelf NLP solution that tailors to our Machine-Readable Transcripts and outputs 800+ predictive and descriptive analytics for equity investing and various data science workflows. The analytics could be accessed via SQL, Snowflake or (DataBricks) Workbench.

Machine-Readable Transcripts

Transcripts is a global data set that was added to the S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Xpressfeed product in September 2017. Among its key features, the data set captures the different segmentations of earnings calls in the follow ways: