2022 Deal Trends in Latin America

Deal Trends in Latin America explores deal activity in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. For analysis contained in this report, data was collected on M&A and Rounds of Funding in these countries between 2019 and 2022

Highlights:

  • In 2022 YTD, 718 M&A and rounds of funding deals, representing $42.9bn in total transaction value were announced
  • Brazil is once again the #1 most active country representing 56% of all deal volume in the region year to date.
  • Financials and Utilities are the two of the largest sectors by total deal values in 2022, $9.9bn and $6.1bn respectively.

