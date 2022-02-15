2022 already record year for video game M&A

Microsoft Corp.'s deal for Activision Blizzard Inc. is not only set to be the largest acquisition ever in the video game space, but it also established 2022 as the top year for video game M&A announcements in terms of gross transaction value, according to a Kagan analysis of S&P Capital IQ data dating back to 1989.
Video game M&A announced in 2022 passed a total gross transaction value of $95 billion with Sony Group Corp.'s Jan. 31 deal to acquire Bungie Inc., and several smaller deals emerged throughout February.
Our analysis categorizes deals by their date of announcement, and all announced deals are included regardless of their status. We have included any deal S&P Cap IQ categorizes as home entertainment software, which includes some assets connected to tutoring, social gambling and other elements involving interactive entertainment that may not be expressly considered video games. That said, the historic comparison is consistent and comprised largely of video game assets.
We expect the video game content industry to pass $200 billion in annual revenue in 2022, and publishers and platform owners are attempting to assemble larger portfolios to maximize their opportunities in this massive market. Furthermore, companies hoping to construct the metaverse, such as Microsoft, are interested in acquiring virtual world builders that could move them closer to that goal.
