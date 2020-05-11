Part 2: Innovative, Higher-Growth Companies Show Bigger Gains

Looking closely at 92 listed technology companies rated by S&P Global Ratings that also have data about women employees, the trends are somewhat stronger.

S&P Global Ratings assigns ratings to approximately 210 publicly traded technology companies globally in addition to well over 100 privately held companies. Of the rated public companies, 92 entities publish metrics outlining women in the workforce, leadership positions, and/or technical roles, and more than half of these entities are based in the U.S. Here, we reviewed the wide range of data, information, and context they have made public, whether they are diversity and inclusion, sustainability, or corporate responsibility reports, or postings to websites.

On average, the share of women in the companies increased by about 1-2 percentage points each year from 2016 to 2018. This indicates that diversity is clearly on the agenda, but that change takes a long time. Companies often highlight that new hires tend to be more diverse than current staff. Proponents believe that an inclusive workforce can help drive innovation and growth. Diversity is particularly a focus for consumer-oriented tech companies that want to reflect the diverse needs of their users.

About 1 in 3 workers on average at the companies are women, but only about 1 in 5 for technical employees. This means that a much higher percentage of women are in functional roles such as administration, sales, marketing, legal, and finance.

Interestingly, the percentage of women in senior positions is in most cases not much lower than their overall presence — and even higher than their presence in technical positions. This suggests that women have a proportionate chance of promotion into senior leadership and board positions (for which the definitions vary by company). Furthermore, it suggests that gender parity on the frontlines could translate into overall gender parity.

These averages mask a wide range of women in the U.S.-based companies, from 17% to almost 60% of global positions, over the last two years. Reviewing companies by market capitalization did not reveal a meaningful difference in gender diversification.

Innovative, sometimes higher-growth companies such as Apple, Intel, Intuit, Google, Salesforce, and Uber have stronger female participation in technical roles. At Intuit, more than 1 in 4 technical employees are women. These companies state they want to have the best talent pools from both genders and have created strategies to increase women staff to achieve that. It may be that these companies generally are faster to adapt because they operate in a more dynamic environment than legacy tech companies.

Reflecting the results from the 1,280 dataset (see chart 6), there is a lower share of women working in the semiconductor equipment subsegment, with Applied Materials, Lam Research, and ASM International at 15%-17% of total workforce. However, other areas of the semiconductor segment have a higher degree of female participation, with companies like Texas Instruments, Infineon, NXP, and STMicroelectronics all at more than 35%.

By region of the world, the share of women at companies in Europe is lower than in the U.S., although we note that our sample size is rather small. At first glance, this is surprising given that European countries tend to have better social benefits than the U.S., including longer legal maternity and annual leaves. By contrast, Europe has a relatively high share of women in leadership positions, similar to the U.S., indicating that once they are in the firm they may stand a better chance of promotion.

In APAC, the share of women in the workforce is comparable to the U.S. figure, but is much lower for senior leadership positions, whether in management or on the board. In most cases it's less than 5%. This could be due to a number of factors, including lack of support for women employees that would keep them long enough for promotion (less flexible working hours, cultural expectations to take responsibility for household activities, lack of supportive family policies, job security after maternity and paternity leave, for example).

In Japan, the government has taken action, such as the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace, which took effect in 2016. This requires companies to set numerical targets and create action plans for female employment. As a result, the Japan-based companies in our study have publicly stated goals for women in leadership positions. They have also created action plans to support career development, improve recruitment, and expand family leave.

What has been successful to increase women in tech?

These 92 companies, through their various disclosures, also show the way forward to increased gender diversity. Similar to how tech companies foster ecosystems of internal and external applications to support their products, they appear to build human ecosystems to support gender diversity. Solutions range from early education initiatives outside the company through to workplace development inside each company.

Some companies support educational outreach efforts to attract women to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Others companies partner with external organizations to fund coding camps or create their own programs to support women in computer science. “Literally you have to go from before college,” said Jean Hu, chief financial officer at Marvell Technology Group, “then encourage the women to study engineering, then you have a pool you can draw from."

And it looks like these tech companies have become more open-minded about recruitment. The hiring process can involve looking beyond traditional paths for candidates. As a best practice, job postings are reviewed to minimize bias and attract a wider range of candidates. The hiring process may formalize a diverse candidate slate by requiring at least one woman for consideration. Including other women in the hiring and interview process can help remove unconscious bias.

Next, companies may offer a number of tools to support and advance the new hires. Two of the most commonly cited efforts include internal training to remove unconscious bias and employee resource groups (ERGs). Often linked with executive sponsors, ERGs create the conditions to enable advocacy, networking, peer, and in-person support. Learning and development programs, and formal sponsorship and mentorship programs are often an offshoot. A smaller segment of the population hosts women leadership events to raise visibility and inspire female role models. “One of the things that I've learned throughout my career is to make sure that you have the support system, both in terms of your management team, but in terms of the colleagues, both inside and outside the company, said Suh, “to make sure you have an opportunity to talk through situations, that you have guidance, that you have an outlet.”

These structures are complemented by work-life policies, flexibility, and employee benefits to support a "return to work" after a break. Many companies themselves argue that managers influence the daily work environment, and as a result, retention. For that reason, leaders are trained to support diversity and inclusion, help women manage their careers, advocate on their behalf, provide direct feedback, and role model the right behaviors. Sponsorship by men or women can also open up new opportunities. In addition, “You have to make sure that you’re giving the women the tools to be successful in themselves —this isn’t about their skills, it’s about their self-belief,” said Emma McGuigan, senior managing director of technology at Accenture. Finally and of utmost importance, companies should uphold fair pay practices.

Externally, some companies partner with nonprofits (such as AnitaB.org) to develop policies or support efforts by intergovernmental organizations (like signing the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles). Some companies take the issue beyond their own doors and require suppliers, marketing agencies, law firms, and other business partners to meet minimum diversification standards.

Diversity In The IT Department

The typical corporate IT department is predominantly male. According to 451 Research’s 2019 survey, "Voice of the Enterprise: Digital Pulse, Organizational Dynamics," just under half of respondents reported that women accounted for less than a quarter of their company's IT staff. And 9.5% of respondents said there were no women at all working in their company's IT department (see chart 7).

Our research suggests that workforce diversity is good for business. For example, organizations with a greater share of women in the IT department tend to view IT as more strategic and tend to be further along with their digital transformation initiatives.

In recent years, some of the big tech vendors made strong commitments to improve workforce diversity. Dell Technologies, for example, says women will account for half of its workforce (up from 30% today) and 40% of managers, by 2030. As ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues continue to weigh more heavily in strategic planning and procurement, we expect to see more signs of progress in IT through 2020 and beyond.

The "Voice of the Enterprise: Digital Pulse, Organizational Dynamics," survey was conducted in April and May 2019. The survey represents approximately 914 completed interviews from prequalified IT decision-makers. In addition to regular quarterly topics, this survey also focuses on the role of application developers in organizational IT and perspectives on IT skills gaps. Approximately 67% of respondents were based in North America, 22% in EMEA, 8% in Asia-Pacific, and 3% in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Part 3: A Positive Link With Financial Performance?

S&P Global Ratings carried out statistical and economic modelling that suggests that low gender diversity could hold back companies financial performance (see chart 8). Indeed, our model establishes a direct, positive link between gender diversity and financial performance for 2018 for 617 companies, for which both gender and financial data was available, from our dataset of global tech companies. Moreover, a greater share of women in the executive ranks seems to matter more for financial performance than on the board. We calculate that a move to gender parity among executives would raise financial performance, measured as Tobin’s Q, by 12.5%. That is, an increase in the Blau Index of Gender Diversity to 1 from an average 0.35 for the companies in our dataset would raise Tobin's Q, the ratio of a company’s market capitalization to total assets, to 0.29 from an average of 0.26 (see the Methodology box below).

Importantly, the introduction of control variables in our model doesn’t affect the results. That said, our model remains incomplete because it explains less than 10% of the variation in firms’ financial performance. Our dataset also doesn’t allow us to test robustly for reverse causality — whether better-performing firms might just attract more women — but other studies show that performance tends to follow hiring, which supports our finding that diversity boosts financial performance in the tech sector. Furthermore, as our analysis is static, a next step would be to check whether these results hold across time.

Other researchers have also found a link between an increase in gender diversity and financial performance, specifically market value and revenue (see "Research: When Gender Diversity Makes Firms More Productive," Stephen Turban, Dan Wu, and Letian Zhang, Harvard Business Review, Feb. 11, 2019).

Chart 8: From Zero To Better: Tech Companies' Gender Diversity Is Improving, But Still Skewed