Workplace policies for caregivers impact a sizable population. Nearly 48 million Americans provide care to an adult family member, and 61% of those caregivers have full- time or part-time jobs, according to the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP study Caregiving in the United States in 2020, based on fieldwork carried out before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current study surveyed 505 US human resources (HR) professionals to understand how employers support caregivers and what challenges they face in adopting and implementing caregiver-friendly policies. Surveying both working caregivers and employer representatives helps to assess the gaps between what employers offer and what caregivers can use. This is a companion study to “Working while caregiving: It’s complicated,” in which S&P Global and AARP focused on the workplace needs of working caregivers who provide unpaid assistance to an adult needing help with daily living activities, medical or nursing tasks, coordinating services and support, transportation, or shopping. “Working while caregiving: It’s complicated” examines the needs and pressures of working caregivers as well as their use of workplace solutions that can help them balance their responsibilities at work and home.

While employers are supportive of caregivers, the survey of HR professionals reveals that most employers do not have formalized caregiving policies. A lack of formal caregiving policies allows employees to tailor benefits to their unique caregiving situation, but it also leaves caregivers with the responsibility of exploring policies they — or indeed their managers — may not know much about. Many employers offer peer support groups at work, which can help caregivers learn to navigate both their benefits at work and caregiving tasks at home. This study corroborates the perception found in “Working while caregiving: It’s complicated” that caregivers of adults think companies are more understanding about childcare issues than adult caregiving responsibilities. Findings from the earlier survey of caregivers also reflect caregivers’ need for flexibility: more than four-fifths of respondents who were offered a flexible work schedule used it. Taken together, these two studies show that most working caregivers are coping but facing stress and able to benefit from more clarity around — and access to — workplace policies.