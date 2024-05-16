Introduction

Family caregivers offer support to an older adult or an adult with a chronic or disabling condition. Many US family caregivers are working caregivers. Nearly 48 million Americans provide care to an adult family member or friend; 61% also have jobs, according to the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP study Caregiving in the United States in 2020, based on fieldwork carried out before the COVID-19 pandemic. These working caregivers must balance the daily demands of their employers with the myriad needs of their care recipient, which may include assistance with daily living activities, medical or nursing tasks, coordinating services and support, transportation, shopping, and serving as an advocate. It is an experience that is growing as the US population ages. As the US Census Bureau expects the population of 65-plus adults to surpass children by 2030, with that gap to continue widening until the end of the forecast period in 2100, the stresses of family caregiving are going to be further accentuated. It is paramount that employers understand how to best support working family caregivers.

This study explores the workplace experiences of caregivers and how they use employer-provided benefits and policies to remain successful at work while providing care at home. It reveals not only the challenges of balancing work and caregiving, but also how the right workplace policies can ease the burdens. This report shows that while employers have made strides in meeting the needs of caregivers in the workplace, there is more to be done. Family caregivers feel supported by their employers but perceive caregivers of children as getting more support. Finally, this study explores the family caregiving impact of rising inflation as well as the workplace changes brought on by the COVID-19 health emergency.

A key finding is the need for workplace flexibility. Paid time off for caregiving, hybrid work locations and flexible work schedules — all of which became more common post-pandemic — can open new avenues for navigating adult care needs, among other work-life-balance challenges faced by employees who are caregivers.

This report builds on the 2020 S&P Global/AARP report "Something's Gotta Give," published during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That report illustrated how companies responded to the plight of employees juggling work and family responsibilities, the move toward workplace flexibility because of the health emergency, and the correlation between employers' provision of workplace flexibility and their financial performance. One of the major findings was that companies were significantly better at having policies and flexibility in place for workers with children than for those caring for adults. That disparity in the lived experiences of employees caring for adults compared with those looking after children still remains.

S&P Global and AARP have teamed up again for this new report to examine the experiences of family caregivers at work and to assess developments since 2020, focusing on employees. A forthcoming companion report from AARP will focus on caregiving from an employer perspective.





Methodology

S&P Global/AARP conducted an online survey of 1,200 full-time and part-time employees of US companies (with more than 1,000 employees) who provided more than six hours of unpaid care a week to another adult. The survey was fielded during September and October 2023. It differs from the survey population that informed the 2020 report "Something's Gotta Give," which was split equally between people with childcare responsibilities and those caring for adults. Because the survey population was fully composed of self-identified caregivers at large companies, it does not directly represent the broader US working population. In addition to the survey, researchers conducted interviews with current S&P Global employees who were, or had recently been, caregivers of adults.