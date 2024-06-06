S&P Global's latest LGBTQ+ diversity study uses data science to examine whether companies are genuinely supporting LGBTQ+ employees and communities or engaging in "pinkwashing," or superficially expressing sympathy without publicly stated action. The analysis reveals that while organizations are not necessarily pinkwashing, there is room for more publicly affirmed, action-based support of LGBTQ+ employees.

Analysis of mentions of LGBTQ+ keywords in company earnings and analyst call transcripts available in global English from 2010 to February 2024 indicates that an average of 59% of mentions were confirmation of employee programs, recruitment commitments, product developments, and other quantitative measures made by companies in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The remaining 41% were either an expression of intent to support LGBTQ+ or inclusion programs or passive participation acknowledging Pride Month or general statements about LGBTQ+ diversity.

While over the years there has been a rise and fall in mentioning LGBTQ+ keywords as generalized statements, this study’s passive category mentions never exceed 34% of total statements through 2023.

Overall mentions of keywords related to LGBTQ+ peaked in 2021 before declining by 17% year over year consecutively for the next two years.

Despite the decline in volume of LGBTQ+ mentions in transcripts, 2023 emerged as one of the top years for qualitative and quantitative mentions, with 67% of these statements related to same-sex benefit expansions, growth in LGBTQ+ employee resources groups, inclusion on the Human Rights Campaign Equality Index, and results of gender diversity representation in recruitment, promotion, and board appointment efforts.