Daily Update: September 11, 2024

The UK’s Labour government has moved quickly to accelerate the development of renewable energy projects. Spooked by energy prices that climbed to unprecedented heights following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government appears eager to reduce dependence on foreign energy sources. In the process, it is demonstrating an often-overlooked advantage of renewable energy: the ability of sources such as wind and energy to provide energy security while reducing emissions.

On July 8, shortly after assuming office, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves changed earlier guidance on where onshore wind in England could be built. The new guidance was designed to minimize opportunities for local opposers of onshore wind projects to register objections and speed up approval processes. Reeves is also considering categorizing onshore wind projects as Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects, the government's streamlining process for major infrastructure planning.

Offshore wind is progressing in the UK after the government awarded contracts on 35% of the total eligible pipeline of new offshore wind projects. Further auctions to award the remaining contracts are planned, although critics have expressed concern that the UK may be falling behind other countries in offshore wind development for energy generation.

"It's a perfect example of how expectations have been reframed," said Alon Carmel, renewable energy expert at PA Consulting. "[Offshore wind is] not so much ‘back on track’ as ‘back in the game.’ On track suggests we're on track to reach the targets, which we're very much not."

Offshore wind industry leader Ørsted was awarded a 2.4-GW contract for its Hornsea 4 offshore wind farm bid, while Iberdrola won a 963-MW contract for the East Anglia TWO project. Together, the developments will require an estimated investment between £8.7 billion and £10.1 billion.

Solar has also been prioritized by the new Labour government. On Sept. 5, the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero approved Island Green Power's 600-MW Cottam Solar Project. The project, which will occupy four sites for a total 1,150 hectares, is the largest government-approved solar project in the UK to date. The new solar fields will use the grid connection from the now-demolished Cottam coal-fired power plant. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband previously granted planning consent for three additional major new solar farms shortly after the election.

