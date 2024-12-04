Daily Update: December 5, 2024

Moral behavior has no pattern. There is no algorithm for right and wrong. If there were, AI could identify the pattern and recreate it on demand. But AI lacks a moral compass. It simply extracts and extrapolates correlations or patterns in data. However, amorality is not immorality. AI can be applied to society in beneficial or harmful ways, depending on human motivations and needs. A team at S&P Global has examined the potential impacts of AI on society in a recent article: “AI and society: Implications for global equality and quality of life.”

Healthcare, education and food are critical issues for any modern society. While AI can certainly streamline mundane tasks by reducing customer service wait times and handling time-consuming administrative duties, there is the potential for far-reaching progress in these three areas.

S&P Global has previously examined AI’s impact on the healthcare sector. Applied effectively, AI could affect healthcare at every stage, from research and innovation to diagnosis and prevention. From a patient perspective, the possibility of personalized care with improved monitoring, reduced errors, quicker recovery, better access to preventive treatments and more streamlined interactions could yield better health outcomes. AI could also benefit underserved, low-income and rural communities through AI-assisted telemedicine and diagnosis. One potential downside for healthcare outcomes would be if administrators used AI to reduce staffing and commoditize care. AI can recognize patterns that might be hidden from the human eye, but it has no bedside manner.

To date, discussions of AI’s impact on education have focused on the negative, as if students hadn’t plagiarized papers before ChatGPT. But AI can also democratize tutoring and customized learning for millions of struggling students in low-income areas. Teachers can leverage AI to provide personalized learning experiences in often-overcrowded classrooms.

AI’s impact on food may be positive or negative depending on one’s attitude toward genetically modified organisms. Synthetic biology powered by AI can expand the creation of genetically modified foods to address nutrition, scarcity and yield on a fast-warming planet. While hunger remains a global issue, AI-enabled synthetic biology also could risk the introduction of organisms with net-negative impacts on environments and humans.

The ultimate risk for AI in society is its impact on global inequality. So far, access to AI tools is far from democratized. Approximately 2.6 billion people (about one-third of the world’s population) do not have internet access. Even in countries where AI is available, its commercialization requires massive investments of capital and resources. If AI does lead to additional productivity, those gains could benefit a very limited group of companies, countries or individuals. AI managed improperly could become what Russian-American scientist Peter Turchin describes as a “wealth pump” — transferring wealth from the average person to a few companies as humans are replaced and services are reduced.

