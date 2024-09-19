Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

India Forward: Emerging Perspectives

Mumbai, India

We are pleased to invite you to the inaugural launch of India Forward: Emerging Perspectives, a collaborative insight and India-focused thought leadership initiative by S&P Global and CRISIL (An S&P Global company).

India is an important player on the global stage, strategically located, with a young and dynamic workforce and the world’s fastest growing major economy. As India’s global footprint grows, the country is looking to address shared global challenges – inclusive economic growth, climate risk, making the energy transition, reconfiguring trade relationships, and disruptive technologies, amongst others.   

S&P Global and CRISIL have assembled their world-class analysts, data experts, economists, and researchers to offer essential perspectives on local and global factors across sectors that will shape the India journey in these crucial years ahead and would like to invite you to an exclusive event to launch the report.

What can you expect?

  • Keynote Address 
  • Themes- macroeconomic outlook, capital markets, generative AI, automotive, geopolitics and country risk, supply chain, energy transition & security, and sustainability. 
  • 4 panel discussions and 2 fireside chats 
  • 20 speakers representing SPGI, CRISIL and the industry

Bhavesh Dayalji

CEO, Kensho Technologies and Chief AI Officer

Dr. V. Anantha Nageshwaran

Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India

Unmesh Wagh

Chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and Managing Director-CEO of Vadhvan Port Project

Mike Hankey

Consul General, US Consulate General, Mumbai

Dr. Ila Patnaik

Group Chief Economist, Aditya Birla

Mehnaz Ansari

Senior Regional Representative, South Asia, Indo Pacific Region, United States Trade and Development Agency

Sanjay Khanna

Director (Refineries), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Dr. Desikan Sundararajan

Managing Director and Country Head, Equinor India

Dr. Sajjid Chinoy

Managing Director and Chief India Economist, JP Morgan

Amitabh Malhotra

Managing Director and Global Head of Banking, HSBC India

Rucha Nanavati

Chief Digital Transformative Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Automotive

Akhil Mehrotra

Managing Director, Pipeline Infrastructure Limited

Abhishek Tomar

Head of India Leadership Council (S&P Global and CRISIL) and Chief Data Officer

Abhishek Tomar is the Chief Data Officer at S&P Global Market Intelligence and a member of the division’s operating committee.

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist

Dr. Atul Arya is Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist at S&P Global Commodity Insights. He is responsible for integrating energy content, analysis and insights across the entire energy value chain and for c-suite client engagements.

Deepa Kumar

Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk

Deepa Kumar is the head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk. She leads a team that delivers thought leadership and analysis on a range of APAC-wide topics including political reordering, evolving regulatory trends, risk of conflict in the region, dynamics impacting regional supply chains, the future of technology governance, and the increasing importance of national security in regional trade and energy transition.

Gauri Jauhar

Executive Director, Global Energy Transitions & Clean Tech Consulting

Executive Director, in Energy Transition and Clean Tech Global Consulting team, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Dharmakirti Joshi

Chief Economist, CRISIL

Krishnan Sitaraman

Senior Director and Chief Ratings Officer, CRISIL Ratings Limited

Rahul Kapoor

Vice President, Global Head of Shipping Analytics and Research

Rahul Kapoor is the global head of shipping analytics & research for S&P Global Commodity Insights and is based in Singapore.

Kurt Barrow

Vice President, Oil Markets, Midstream, and Downstream

Kurt Barrow is Vice President of Oil Markets, Midstream, and Downstream at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Geeta Chugh

Managing Director, Sector Lead Financial Services Ratings

Puneet Gupta

Director, India & ASEAN Automotive Market

Puneet Gupta is an expert for the Indian automotive market at S&P Global Mobility and is responsible for trend analysis, demand modelling, product planning, shared mobility and electrification trends.

Ravivenkatesh Narayanaswamy

Vice President of Oil Markets, Midstream and Downstream Research and Consulting

Ravivenkatesh Narayanaswamy is a Vice President of Oil Markets, Midstream and Downstream Research and Consulting at S&P Global Commodity Insights

Swati Mathur

Associate Director, Agribusiness Consulting

Rajeev Lala

Director, Upstream Strategies and Transformation

Rajeev Lala is a Associate Director in Companies and Transactions Research at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Radhika Tomar

Director, Corporate Engagement for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

