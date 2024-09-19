We are pleased to invite you to the inaugural launch of India Forward: Emerging Perspectives, a collaborative insight and India-focused thought leadership initiative by S&P Global and CRISIL (An S&P Global company).

India is an important player on the global stage, strategically located, with a young and dynamic workforce and the world’s fastest growing major economy. As India’s global footprint grows, the country is looking to address shared global challenges – inclusive economic growth, climate risk, making the energy transition, reconfiguring trade relationships, and disruptive technologies, amongst others.

S&P Global and CRISIL have assembled their world-class analysts, data experts, economists, and researchers to offer essential perspectives on local and global factors across sectors that will shape the India journey in these crucial years ahead and would like to invite you to an exclusive event to launch the report.