In Person
Mumbai, India
We are pleased to invite you to the inaugural launch of India Forward: Emerging Perspectives, a collaborative insight and India-focused thought leadership initiative by S&P Global and CRISIL (An S&P Global company).
India is an important player on the global stage, strategically located, with a young and dynamic workforce and the world’s fastest growing major economy. As India’s global footprint grows, the country is looking to address shared global challenges – inclusive economic growth, climate risk, making the energy transition, reconfiguring trade relationships, and disruptive technologies, amongst others.
S&P Global and CRISIL have assembled their world-class analysts, data experts, economists, and researchers to offer essential perspectives on local and global factors across sectors that will shape the India journey in these crucial years ahead and would like to invite you to an exclusive event to launch the report.
Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India
Chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and Managing Director-CEO of Vadhvan Port Project
Consul General, US Consulate General, Mumbai
Group Chief Economist, Aditya Birla
Senior Regional Representative, South Asia, Indo Pacific Region, United States Trade and Development Agency
Director (Refineries), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
Managing Director and Country Head, Equinor India
Managing Director and Chief India Economist, JP Morgan
Managing Director and Global Head of Banking, HSBC India
Chief Digital Transformative Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Automotive
Managing Director, Pipeline Infrastructure Limited
Head of India Leadership Council (S&P Global and CRISIL) and Chief Data Officer
Abhishek Tomar is the Chief Data Officer at S&P Global Market Intelligence and a member of the division’s operating committee.
Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist
Dr. Atul Arya is Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist at S&P Global Commodity Insights. He is responsible for integrating energy content, analysis and insights across the entire energy value chain and for c-suite client engagements.
Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk
Deepa Kumar is the head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk. She leads a team that delivers thought leadership and analysis on a range of APAC-wide topics including political reordering, evolving regulatory trends, risk of conflict in the region, dynamics impacting regional supply chains, the future of technology governance, and the increasing importance of national security in regional trade and energy transition.
Executive Director, Global Energy Transitions & Clean Tech Consulting
Executive Director, in Energy Transition and Clean Tech Global Consulting team, S&P Global Commodity Insights
Senior Director and Chief Ratings Officer, CRISIL Ratings Limited
Vice President, Global Head of Shipping Analytics and Research
Rahul Kapoor is the global head of shipping analytics & research for S&P Global Commodity Insights and is based in Singapore.
Vice President, Oil Markets, Midstream, and Downstream
Kurt Barrow is Vice President of Oil Markets, Midstream, and Downstream at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Director, India & ASEAN Automotive Market
Puneet Gupta is an expert for the Indian automotive market at S&P Global Mobility and is responsible for trend analysis, demand modelling, product planning, shared mobility and electrification trends.
Vice President of Oil Markets, Midstream and Downstream Research and Consulting
Ravivenkatesh Narayanaswamy is a Vice President of Oil Markets, Midstream and Downstream Research and Consulting at S&P Global Commodity Insights
Director, Upstream Strategies and Transformation
Rajeev Lala is a Associate Director in Companies and Transactions Research at S&P Global Commodity Insights.