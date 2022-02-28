Daily Update: November 30, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Oil and Gas Funding in the Energy Transition Era

Erik Belz, head of private equity for investment firm Engine No. 1, expressed concern that a focus on climate and the energy transition was pulling funding away from oil and gas exploration. Speaking on a panel during S&P Global’s CERAWeek energy conference in March, Belz sounded an alarm: “The energy transition is being driven by ideology. We live in a world that does want to decarbonize, but we are going to need traditional resources for years to come. This requires a change in the narrative around natural resource systems.”

While it is possible that funding for oil and gas projects may decline due to investors’ Scope 3 emissions reductions goals, an analysis by researchers at S&P Global Ratings and S&P Global Commodity Insights found that current funding remains robust in the energy sector. Climate goals have yet to seriously impact investor appetite for oil and gas.

According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, the energy sector will begin to gradually decarbonize during the next decade, and global oil demand will peak in the early 2030s. In S&P Global Commodity Insights’ base-case scenario, oil demand for countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development will peak as early as 2025, with a steeper decline thereafter. Natural gas demand is forecast to peak and decline more slowly, since it is often viewed as a bridge fuel on the path to full decarbonization. Based on these projections, S&P Global does not expect funding for oil and gas projects to tighten until the latter half of this decade.

Many banks and financial institutions have made high-profile commitments to reduce their emissions over the next few decades. While this is a concern for the energy sector, a closer look at these commitments reveals that they are less effective than they appear. An encouraging 42% of banks have committed to reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. These commitments cover emissions that are generally produced during normal business. Such emissions are low for financial service providers. However, only 20% of financial institutions have committed to reducing Scope 3 emissions, which are defined as greenhouse gas emissions linked to investment and lending activities. These would be the only emissions reduction commitments that could affect funding for the energy sector.

A recent analysis of the $16.4 trillion of equity managed by 45 of the world’s largest asset managers found that 95% of portfolios are misaligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change. Bond issuances for the oil and gas sector have remained remarkably steady and well subscribed over the past decade. As for the funding that has fallen, it appears to be because oil and gas majors are using their substantial balance sheets to self-fund.

Banks in North America and Europe have historically been the primary financiers of the oil and gas industry. While bankers in both regions have set science-based targets on emissions reductions, the targeted reductions for European banks tend to be higher and more stringent. An impressive 90% of European banks that finance the oil and gas industry have adopted absolute emissions reductions, compared to about 20% of their North American counterparts. After 2030, funding conditions may grow tighter for oil and gas as investors seek to avoid stranded assets. But for now, the energy sector has not experienced a notable decline in interest.

