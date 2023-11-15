

Financed emission targets could become more impactful later in the decade



Financial institutions, like all entities, are coming under increasing pressure to disclose and lower their emissions. Data collected in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, or CSA, shows that 42% of banks, financial-services firms and insurers have publicly committed to reduce emissions or achieve net zero associated with Scope 1 emissions (e.g., direct operations) and Scope 2 emissions (e.g., indirect emissions primarily derived from a purchased entity). However, just over 20% had pledged intermediate emissions reduction or net-zero targets related to Scope 3 financed emissions, which are defined as GHG emissions linked to their investment and lending activities. For the oil and gas sector, it is banks’ Scope 3 targets that are most important in determining their ability to borrow from these financial institutions.

Addressing Scope 3 emissions is challenging for lenders, as it is based on their clients’ ability to accurately measure their own emissions, implement transition plans and coalesce around setting targets. There are several organizations that attempt to aid financial institutions in this process, including the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting, and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), which operates under the auspices of the United Nations. With over 650 members that manage or own more than $150 trillion in assets (see the table in the Appendix), the GFANZ alliances1 have made progress in getting members to set intermediate (e.g., 2030) targets, although such growth has not come without challenges. GFANZ does not require its members to establish sector-specific targets, such as for oil and gas, nor do they have enforcement capability. Recently, certain alliances have also faced some notable withdrawals by large financial institutions, both in the United States and Europe.

From a regulatory standpoint, the US Securities and Exchange Commission released a proposal in March 2022 (“Enhance and Standardize Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors”), which would require companies to disclose Scope 3 emissions based on financial materiality. States such as California have moved faster, recently passing a bill in October that will require Scope 3 disclosures beginning in 2027. In Europe, sustainability reporting standards require increased Scope 3 disclosures as early as 2024. As a result, while it is still early innings in terms of disclosure, target setting and enforcement, we believe this will likely continue to evolve over time. For the oil and gas sector, this could mean lenders beginning to drop ties with companies not making progress on their own Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reductions, especially as we move toward the back half of the decade and beyond.





Will banks continue to lend to the oil and gas sector?

According to the 2023 Banking on Climate Chaos report2 , which is published by a group of nonprofits, funding provided by banks to companies involved in the extraction, transportation, transmission, distribution, combustion, trade or storage of fossil fuels decreased by roughly 9% between 2016 and 2022. When looking at funding provided exclusively for expansion projects, this decline is steeper, at 33%. As we discuss later in our report, we believe the key driver of this funding decline is likely due to lower overall funding needs in the sector as a result of more disciplined production plans, and a greater ability to self-fund due to reduced debt loads, as well as strong free cash flow generation following the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, there is also likely an element of certain banks reducing their exposure to the sector — especially toward smaller, private oil and gas companies that are increasingly seeking alternative sources of financing.

As signatories to the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA)3 or through independent corporate policies, many US and European banks have set interim science-based targets to reduce financed emissions in regard to their oil and gas lending portfolios. As highlighted in Table 1: Selected North American and European banking lenders’ oil and gas financed emission targets, targets and units of measurement vary across banks, with most bank lenders targeting around a 25%-30% reduction in financed emissions by 2030. For those banks that are members of the NZBA, guidelines call for targets to be reviewed at a minimum of every five years and revised as needed, with the next round of interim targets slated for 2035. We believe targets will likely become more restrictive over time, initially impacting smaller private oil and gas companies’ ability to borrow in the traditional bank loan or reserve-based lending (RBL) markets. However, over the intermediate term, most upstream borrowers should be able to navigate the banking sector’s 2030 net-zero commitments for the following reasons:

Banks in North America and Europe, which historically have acted as the primary financers to the oil and gas sector, have set weighted-average financed emissions targets at the loan portfolio level. Accordingly, given this weighted-average approach, individual companies lagging on their emissions reduction efforts could still receive funding if overall portfolio targets are being met — and benefit from progress made by larger, integrated oil and gas companies that account for a larger portion of the bank’s overall lending portfolio.





Many banks, especially in North America, have set targets based on emissions intensity (e.g., CO 2 emissions per unit of energy produced or revenue), which permits for growth in absolute emissions as long as companies are making efficiency gains. We believe this could lead to greater stability of funding from banks utilizing this measurement basis, although over time, more banks could feel pressured to base their targets on the more stringent absolute emissions measurement.





emissions per unit of energy produced or revenue), which permits for growth in absolute emissions as long as companies are making efficiency gains. We believe this could lead to greater stability of funding from banks utilizing this measurement basis, although over time, more banks could feel pressured to base their targets on the more stringent absolute emissions measurement. Current NZBA guidelines require banks to set financed emissions targets on their lending and investment activities, but not facilitated emissions targets on their capital market activities, such as advisory and underwriting services. While some banks may choose to voluntarily set targets on capital market activities, they have flexibility to continue their role in facilitating debt and equity transactions for oil and gas companies. We believe NZBA guidelines could change over time to include capital market activities, assuming the banking industry could coalesce around carbon accounting standards for facilitated emissions, which is currently being worked on by organizations such as the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials.

Table 1

Selected North American and European banking lenders’ oil and gas financed emission targets

Bank Base year 2025 target 2030 target Measurement Sector/scope Headquarters region: North America Bank of America 2019 NA 42% Emissions intensity Upstream, refiners, integrated (Scopes 1 and 2) 2019 NA 29% Emissions intensity Upstream, refiners, integrated (Scope 3) Citi 2020 NA 29% Absolute emissions Energy sector (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) Goldman Sachs 2019 NA 17%-22% Emissions intensity Oil and gas sector excluding midstream (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) JPMorgan Chase 2019 NA 35% Emissions intensity Oil and gas sector (Scopes 1 and 2) 2019 NA 15% Emissions intensity Oil and gas sector (Scope 3) Royal Bank of Canada 2019 NA 35% Emissions intensity Oil and gas sector excluding midstream (Scopes 1 and 2) 2019 NA 11%-27% Emissions intensity Oil and gas sector excluding midstream (Scope 3) Morgan Stanley 2019 NA 29% Emissions intensity Oil and gas sector (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) Toronto Dominion Bank 2019 NA 29% Emissions intensity Energy sector (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) Wells Fargo 2019 NA 26% Absolute emissions Oil and gas sector (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) Headquarters region: Europe Barclays 2020 15% 40% Absolute emissions Energy sector (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) BNP Paribas* 2020 12% 40% Absolute emissions Upstream gas (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) 2020 25% 80% Emissions intensity Upstream oil (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) Deutsche 2021 NA 23% Absolute emissions Oil and gas upstream (Scope 3) HSBC 2019 NA 34% Absolute emissions Oil and gas sector (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) ING** 2019 12% 19% Absolute emissions Oil and gas sector (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) Santander 2019 NA 29% Absolute emissions Oil and gas upstream (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) Société Générale 2019 20% 30%*** Absolute emissions Oil and gas upstream (Scope 3) Unicredit 2021 NA 29% Absolute emissions Oil and gas sector (Scope 3)

Data compiled Aug. 18, 2023.

NA = not available.

*BNP Paribas’ 2025 interim target of 12% on oil and gas, with upstream oil alone set at a 25% reduction.

**ING has set a 69% reduction target by 2050.

***Société Générale has set an additional target to reduce Scope 3 absolute emissions linked to the end-use of oil and gas production by 30% by 2030 (versus 2019).

Sources: Public bank disclosures and sustainability reports.

To date, despite growth in NZBA membership, we have not seen major challenges in issuers raising bank loans and revolving credit facilities. In a few instances where banks have dropped out of revolver syndications, their commitments have typically been picked up by existing banks in the syndication or replaced with new banks.

As part of our analysis, S&P Global Ratings surveyed a sample of US and European banks within Table 1 that collectively account for over 25% of bank lending to the oil and gas sector. All the surveyed banks expressed a willingness to work with companies within their lending portfolios on their emissions reduction plans. However, there was a recurring theme in the determination of keeping a borrower in the portfolio: does the issuer have a credible transition plan based on proven scientific evidence, and is the issuer making progress toward achieving its emissions reduction targets? Without discernible progress being made, some banks expressed a stronger stance to limit future financing if a client’s transition plans are not consistent with their own plans. Undoubtedly, such decisions will also be returns-focused and incorporate the overall profitability of the borrower within the lending portfolio, making it a balancing act for lenders.

European banks have set more stringent targets and exclusion policies relative to North American banks

On average, European banks have set more stringent 2030 interim targets compared to North American banks, as outlined in Table 1. Besides setting higher financed emissions targets, nearly 90% of the selected European bank lenders to the oil and gas sector use the more stringent absolute emissions as their unit of measurement, compared to roughly 20% for their North American counterparts. We believe absolute emissions targets are more challenging to achieve, especially for operators looking to grow production and banks looking to grow their lending portfolios. Additionally, exclusion policies for top European bank lenders tend to be more stringent regarding new oil and gas exploration and development. In North America, bank policies primarily focus on excluding new financing to oil and gas exploration in the Arctic region. By contrast, in Europe, some bank lenders have set policies that preclude financing for certain new oil and gas developments and are focused on phasing out lending to the sector. Over time, such policies in our view could push more international-based oil companies to seek financing from banks in North America or Asia Pacific or look for alternative sources of funding in the debt capital markets.

Capital markets remain open for oil and gas issuers, while funding needs have declined

Growing membership in GFANZ alliances and other climate-related initiatives has yet to impact capital market access for oil and gas issuers. Indeed, a recent report from Finance Map reviewed $16.4 trillion of equity managed by 45 of the world’s largest asset managers and found that 95% of portfolios are misaligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement. The study also highlighted that asset managers had equity investments of $880 billion in companies that are tied to fossil fuel production versus green investments of $309 billion. We would expect fixed income portfolios to have similar metrics, especially as the report found that average asset manager support for climate-ambitious resolutions dropped to 50% in 2022 from 61% in 2021.

These statistics are evident in the sector’s bond issuance trends over the last decade. Between 2010 and the first half of 2023, North American investment-grade and speculative-grade rated oil and gas companies raised a total of $476.7 billion and $377.8 billion, respectively, through public bond issuance, signaling often-receptive fixed income investor appetite for debt issuance across the rating spectrum. In Europe, fixed income investors participated mostly in investment-grade debt issuance, with investment-grade and speculative-grade bond issuance totaling $446.5 billion and $82.3 billion, respectively, during the same period. In the few instances where raising public capital has been difficult, in our view, it seems this had more to do with asset quality than climate or environmental concerns.

