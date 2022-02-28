Daily Update: March 13, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Energy Markets in Five Quotes

CERAWeek by S&P Global, the world’s premier energy conference, concluded March 10. The annual gathering of energy executives, public and private investors, and government officials from around the world serves as a good way to take the pulse of the global energy markets. These markets are far too complex to capture with a few simple themes, but the following five quotes will give a sense of the issues that were considered the most engaging and pressing for conference attendees.

To begin, John Podesta, special adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, said the following about goal of the Inflation Reduction Act: “A clean energy economy invented and built in America employing American workers.”

During a CERAWeek panel discussion, someone compared the Inflation Reduction Act to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in terms of their seismic impact on energy markets. The impact of the Inflation Reduction Act will be quite positive for the industry. In fact, a lot of the excitement of the week was attributable to the opportunities the act unleashes for clean tech and green energy. However, there were concerns that the act could also unleash an era of geopolitical competition to control the clean energy technologies of the future.

The second quote was offered by S&P Global’s vice president of energy and global lead of gas, liquefied natural gas and hydrogen, Shankari Srinivasan, who claimed to have heard it on a panel during the conference: “The hydrogen molecule needs a partner.”

By way of explanation, hydrogen readily bonds with other elements such as oxygen or nitrogen. Part of the reason we have different colors to categorize hydrogen is because this characteristic means we can use many different feedstocks to extract hydrogen for energy. But another justification is that bringing hydrogen to market will require partnerships between entrepreneurs, investors, existing energy companies, policymakers and pipeline operators. The Inflation Reduction Act has de-risked hydrogen in many ways, but getting hydrogen to market will ultimately depend on partnerships. Finally, hydrogen supply, when it is achieved at scale, will require a partner in hydrogen demand. There was a lot of discussion during CERAWeek about the need to establish that demand before we go too far down the road of building out hydrogen infrastructure.

Eric Belz, head of private equity for investment firm Engine No. 1, said the following: “The energy transition is being driven by ideology. We live in a world that does want to decarbonize, but we are going to need traditional resources for years to come. This requires a change in the narrative around natural resource systems.”

A topic that came up repeatedly over the course of the week was the need for a balanced energy transition. What balance means in this context is an energy transition that reflects the pervasive reality of traditional energy resources such as oil and natural gas, that is realistic, energy-literate and nonideological. It also means an energy transition that respects the right of the developing world to escape from energy poverty.

Jigar Shah, director of the U.S. Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office, said the following: “Deployment drives innovation.”

Shah was talking about the widespread creation and adoption of clean energy technologies. He expressed frustration with the idea, popular in the press, that technology drives innovation. A lot of green tech is very exciting, but will it scale? Is it reliable? Can it be made cost-efficient? Will the demand meet the supply? As you start to deploy, these questions begin to get answered and you start to see all the myriad ways to make the technology better.

The final quote comes from Jonathan Silver, senior adviser and chair of Apollo Global Management: “Capital deployments requires a set of objectives and a set of returns, with a risk profile on those returns. The objective is clearly to move the sustainability agenda forward, but with a return profile that appeals to private equity.”

The Inflation Reduction Act is one source of funding for the energy transition, but another is the mountain of dry powder from private equity funds. With rising interest rates, credit is becoming a less affordable way to fund large-scale energy projects. Private equity can fill the gaps, particularly since the Inflation Reduction Act has helped to de-risk green tech investments.

Today is Monday, March 13, 2023

