Daily Update: February 20, 2024

Banks in South Africa, Nigeria Embrace New Technologies

Banks in Nigeria and South Africa, two of the main tech hubs in Africa, have embraced new technologies to meet rising demand for digital solutions and improve financial inclusion. However, they cannot rest on their laurels amid the rapid development of new technologies and the growing fintech sector.

In Nigeria — the first African country to establish an open banking regime — banks are "key enablers of digital solutions by developing and deploying apps on their platforms" through APIs, according to an S&P Global Ratings report. Enabled by strong earnings, despite volatile economic cycles, Nigerian banks have made strategic IT investments, including launching their own fintech businesses in the payment products sector, to compete and collaborate with fintech companies and telcos.

Still, the country's banking industry faces high tech disruption risk, particularly from technology and regulation, S&P Global Ratings' four-factor analysis of the banking system's technology, regulation, industry and preferences shows.

Nigeria's broadband infrastructure lags those of other emerging markets. However, there is widespread mobile access, and mobile data is cheaper compared with other African countries. These factors support the country's rapidly growing fintech sector, which generally operates on more agile cloud-based infrastructure versus the legacy IT infrastructures of the banking sector. Banks’ adoption of big data, AI and open banking is also at an early stage.

In terms of regulatory risks, the Central Bank of Nigeria has introduced regulation to foster competition between banks and fintech companies, including large telcos, to improve financial inclusion in the country. Nigeria's banks are competing with neobanks and payment processing companies, such as Flutterwave and Interswitch, for market share and technology experts.

Fintech startups and telcos are not expected to pose a significant challenge to the banking sector's top tier "because banks are not idle during technology shifts and there is a great interdependence between banks and fintechs," according to S&P Global Ratings. They do, however, challenge banks with weak digital capabilities, which should result in "a multi-tier financial sector and consolidation."

Nigeria's banks need to stay on top of technology trends, leveraging their deeper pockets and longer financial performance track records that foster client trust, to remain competitive. Demand for digital solutions is expected to rise as telcos roll out infrastructure technologies with optic fiber and 5G networks that will enable widespread and stable access to more advanced data-driven services and applications. An acceleration of fintech products also fits with Nigeria's demographics.

South Africa's banking sector, meanwhile, faces low tech disruption risk from technology and regulation, according to S&P Global Ratings' four-factor analysis of the banking system.

Broadband infrastructure and access to the internet in South Africa is comparable to that of Mexico, Brazil and several other emerging markets, but lags that of developed countries. South Africa ranks 64th among 157 countries in terms of access and use of new information and communications technology, S&P Global Ratings reported, citing the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative Digital Access Index.

The country's technology-friendly environment enables banks to adopt fintech products while developing their own digital capabilities, typically by working with fintech startups and regulators through incubator programs and the sandbox environment. South Africa's banks have therefore been at the "forefront of system innovation" and were early adopters of technology such as online banking — even when internet and mobile penetration was low.

Banks in South Africa are well positioned to transition to the next stage in banking. Adoption of AI and big data is emerging and is expected to increase as banks complete the migration of their systems to the cloud, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The regulatory environment encourages the adoption of new technologies among banks. An "intensive and pioneering regulatory approach to fintech" also enables South Africa’s banking industry to manage disruption risks.

Disruption risk stemming from neobanks is limited because most of these fintech companies depend on banks or retail networks to operate. Fintechs are expected to continue challenging and emulating banks in the payments sector, however, and banks will have to adapt quickly and collaborate to remain competitive.

