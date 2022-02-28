Daily Update: December 7, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Trials and Tribulations for the Energy Transition

Fossil fuels have dominated the energy supply system for generations, mostly because they are a readily available source of cheap, efficient energy. If carbon and other greenhouse gases did not build up in our atmosphere, there would not be an economic rationale for pursuing an energy transition. Fossil fuels aren’t just cheap, they also have the advantage of a worldwide sourcing, refining, distribution and retail network optimized for carbon-intensive fuel sources. Unfortunately, the overwhelming majority of the world’s scientists agree that fossil fuels are steadily raising global temperatures, which has devastating consequences for communities and corporations. While fossil fuels are cheap, the economic costs of their affordability are becoming unignorable.

Decarbonization is expensive in the short term, even if it may offer cost savings in the longer run. The challenge for advocates of the energy transition is that most governments and corporations think in the shortest of short terms. Higher interest rates can crimp energy transition plans, since the large up-front costs usually demand debt financing. During the COVID-19 pandemic, government, corporate and personal debt climbed to historic highs. As all three groups look to rein in debt, the costs of the energy transition begin to look like a step in the wrong direction. Whether it is an individual considering the purchase of a new electric vehicle or a company looking to decarbonize its supply chain, the spirit of austerity is taking hold. Of course, innovation and rapid technological change could alter this economic calculus. Already China, the US and the EU are investing in homegrown energy transition companies to take the lead in the renewable technology race.

According to analysts at S&P Global Ratings, there is a credit risk if the transition from fossil fuels is too abrupt. Already, coordination of climate strategies is proving challenging. At this year’s UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a healthy share of dispute and recrimination took place, despite positive pledges from many energy sector leaders. An uneven energy transition could reshuffle competitiveness across economies, potentially weakening the profitability of some companies. Despite suspicions that sustainable investing would hinder the oil and gas sector, there is little evidence that the higher carbon-emitting sectors are feeling much credit pressure.

At the Dubai conference, oil company executives reinforced the need for a transition away from fossil fuels. While there remains debate about the pace of change, the need to address the climate crisis through decarbonization is publicly accepted by most players in the energy markets. However, economic headwinds complicate the picture for governments, markets, individuals and companies. Markets remain jittery after the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation numbers of 2022. Such markets are often a poor mix for rapid disruption such as new technologies, market dynamics and players. Governments could play a role in further disruption if they act too quickly to catch up with their pledges to decarbonize under the Paris Agreement on climate change, and anxious markets don’t always react calmly to new regulations. Geopolitical uncertainty also creates headwinds to collaboration. The Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars make it harder to achieve the type of cooperative, long-term agreements that can smooth the path to transition.

Today is Thursday, December 7, 2023

Economy

China PMI Signals Tentative Growth Revival In November, Prices Edge Higher For Third Month

PMI survey data from S&P Global and Caixin showed the mainland Chinese economy regaining some growth momentum midway through the fourth quarter. Output, new orders and expectations for the year ahead all ticked higher, with a broad-based improvement seen across manufacturing and services. However, the overall pace of expansion remains very subdued, and business expectations in particular continue to run far below their long-term average, prompting firms to trim their headcounts for a third successive month in November.

—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence









Capital Markets

Private Markets: How Long Can The Golden Age Of Private Credit Last?

Whether private or public, credit is credit. And with interest rates likely to remain higher for longer, weaker borrowers and their lenders are paying far more attention to cash flow metrics and borrowers' ability to service debt.

—Read the report from S&P Global Ratings









Global Trade

Norwegian Gas Supplies To Europe, UK Surge To 10-Month High In November

Norway's pipeline gas exports to Continental Europe and the UK rose to a 10-month high in November, with supplies now running consistently close to capacity, an analysis of S&P Global Commodity Insights data showed Dec. 5. Total deliveries in November amounted to 9.85 Bcm — up 6% year on year and 8% month on month — and the highest volume since January, the data showed.

—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence









Sustainability

Listen: Optimism, Hope For Progress Palpable At COP28

This week ESG Insider is bringing you a special series of episodes from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the podcast is on the ground covering the UN climate change conference known as COP28.

—Listen and subscribe to ESG Insider, a podcast from S&P Global Sustainable1









Energy & Commodities

Guyana's Oil Boom Leads To Producer Scramble For Space

Guyana’s offshore oil sector is booming, with over 11 million barrels of oil equivalent of resources discovered so far, and an ExxonMobil-led consortium advancing what could prove to be its seventh development in the region. Production is expected to reach roughly 620,000 b/d once the Payara field reaches maximum capacity and exceed 1.2 million b/d by 2028.

—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights









Technology & Media

Hollywood Strikes Highlight Potential Labor Force Turmoil Over AI To Come

Recent labor union fights over the role of generative artificial intelligence in work typically done by humans demonstrate one possible sign of wider strife to come as the technology spreads. Hollywood actors in November ended their four month strike after reaching a deal with studios that included limits on use of AI in recreating performances, requiring consent from actors to create and use their digital replicas. That followed a September resolution of a nearly six-month strike by the Writers Guild of America that ended when the union and Hollywood studios agreed to limit the use of AI in script writing.

—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence









