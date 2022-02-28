Daily Update: December 6, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Blockchain Oracles Create Risk and Opportunity

The promise of decentralized finance has been a trustless system in which contracts and trades are executed without interference and intermediaries. Blockchains are the fundamental technology upon which decentralized finance runs — a way to manage transactions without human variability. Fortunately, or unfortunately, not every aspect of finance has been decentralized on blockchains. Even smart contracts, which are executed on a blockchain, may require information from an off-chain system or another blockchain. The name for the technology that takes this off-chain information and inserts it into a smart contract is an oracle. Researchers at S&P Global Ratings and S&P Global Market Intelligence examined the risks and the opportunities that oracles offer decentralized finance in “Utility at a cost: Assessing the risks of blockchain oracles.”

Imagine a smart contract, encoded on a blockchain, that automatically sells a block of a technology company’s shares if the price falls more than 10%. This isn’t an unusual type of transaction as many traders set up “sell stop orders” to avoid catastrophic losses in the event of large market events. The problem is that the price of the technology stock isn’t on the blockchain. Instead, that information exists in traditional financial markets. An oracle is set up to monitor the public market price so that the smart contract can initiate the sale when the price threshold is reached. This is good news for decentralized finance since it allows smart contracts to interact with traditional financial markets while retaining the benefits of a trustless system.

However, imagine that in the example given above, someone manipulated the information fed to the oracle so that it sold too early or too late. Or imagine that there were problems with the network connection, so price changes weren’t communicated in a timely manner, or that a single company came to dominate the market for oracles and they became a single point of failure. Suddenly, oracles, which had seemed like such an elegant solution, are introducing uncertainty and the potential for manipulation into smart contracts. Keep in mind that the technology of smart contracts does not allow transactions to be reversed if it turns out the oracle was manipulated.

S&P Global’s researchers examined each of these risks and proposed potential risk mitigations that can reduce the challenges of oracles for decentralized finance. The potential for concentration risk in the oracle market is serious. Chainlink is the most widely used oracle network in decentralized finance, and its total value secured exceeds that of the two next largest, WINkLink and Chronicle, combined. According to S&P Global, developers of smart contracts should diversify their oracle use across different projects and be vigilant in evaluating the governance structure and source code of the oracles they use.

When the information provided by an oracle is false or out of date, this is a manifestation of data quality risk. To avoid these risks, data such as price information should be derived from a range of sources of proven reliability. If many sources for off-chain information are aggregated, then outlying values can be discarded.

Finally, there are the technical risks associated with transmitting data from an oracle. Network connection or latency issues can be damaging to the efficacy of smart contracts if slow transmission leads to the late execution of a contract. The solution, once again, is diversification. Using multiple oracles can mitigate the risk of technical failure and allow the smart contract to execute effectively.

