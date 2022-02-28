Daily Update: April 29, 2024

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

US Battery Manufacturing Charges into the Future

Regulations and incentives are driving a surge in US battery manufacturing, a boom that is set to reshape the auto industry alongside state economies and utilities.

On March 20, the Environmental Protection Agency released updated rules, giving US automakers more lead time in lowering vehicle CO2 emissions. The requirements set more modest reduction goals for 2027, 2028 and 2029 before accelerating sharply, eventually reaching a 50% cut in emissions by 2032 from 2026 levels. Manufacturers may choose different technological routes to reduce emissions. Whether automakers opt to build fully electric vehicles, hybrid EVs or plug-in hybrids, they will all need more batteries.

With the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, manufacturers can gain a 10-year tax credit for battery cell production, at $35/kWh, and another $10/kWh for battery modules. The law further encourages domestic production by providing a 10% bonus incentive on top of a 30% investment tax credit for US-made batteries.

“It's hard to actually keep up with how much money is pouring into the development of batteries and the corresponding electric vehicle supply chain,” said Nick Nigro, founder of Atlas Public Policy. “We are in the very early stages of a once-in-a-century transition.”

The White House has touted $161 billion in announced EV and battery private investments since early 2021, and analysts expect US EV demand to grow 174% between 2024 and 2028, eventually reaching 4.5 million cars produced annually.

Beyond boosting EVs, battery storage can capture excess energy generated by wind and solar during the day and provide power back into the grid at night. S&P Global Commodity Insights expects 40.6 GW of combined capacity additions in 2024 from wind, solar and stored power, with batteries making up 8.6 GW. Twenty-nine US states have battery storage capacity systems under development, with seven states surpassing a key 500 MW milestone, according to the American Clean Power Association.

David Erne, deputy director of the California Energy Commission's Energy Assessments Division, said California has twice the battery storage of any other US state. The Golden State is projected to reach 10 GW of capacity this spring. Driving these energy storage additions is California Senate Bill 350, which requires the state’s electric sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 8 million metric tons by 2045, from 47 million metric tons in 2006, while maintaining reliability.

The race to build more batteries is driving increasing demand for many crucial metals used in production, including lithium, nickel and cobalt. Total exploration allocation for these three metals was up 42% to a high of $1.64 billion in 2023. Batteries also use copper, aluminum and graphite. S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts forecast that high-quality aluminum sources, such as recycled beverage cans, will not be enough to crush increasing aluminum demand in North America. Meanwhile, China produced 77% of the world’s graphite in 2023 and refined more than 90% of global supplies, while the US imported 84,000 metric tons of this key metal used in lithium-ion batteries.

To meet demand, the US is again turning to incentives. On Jan. 18, the US Energy Department announced $131 million in research funding for EV batteries and charging systems. The DOE earmarked $60 million for the Southfield, Mich.-based United States Advanced Battery Consortium to develop storage using "earth-abundant" materials readily available from domestic sources. And in February, spurred by Chinese supply restrictions imposed by the actions of US and Chinese regulators, manufacturers in Alabama, Tennessee and Louisiana signed agreements to secure graphite from suppliers in South Korea, Australia and Canada.

As the US battery boom charges ahead, it will power the future of transportation, energize regional economies and help drive environmental change.

