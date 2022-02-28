Daily Update: April 18, 2024

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Different Pathways, Different Peaks for Oil

Discussions of peak oil demand tend to be controversial and too simplistic. While it is generally acknowledged that oil demand will peak, global oil markets are far too complex to be reduced to a simple target date. Oil demand may already have peaked in the established markets of Europe and North America. But oil demand in Africa, Latin America and parts of Asia appears to be growing rapidly. The oil industry is increasingly focused on shifting demand — shifts by region and shifts by feedstock — as it plans to repurpose refining capacity to meet changing market needs.

At the heart of the conflict over peak oil sit two industry stalwarts who have found themselves increasingly at odds: OPEC, representing a select group of oil-producing nations, and the International Energy Agency (IEA), an autonomous intergovernmental organization that provides data and analysis to the energy sector. The IEA has been reducing its projected oil demand figures, saying that demand for gas, oil and coal will peak by 2030 as electric vehicles and government commitments to decarbonize begin to bite into fossil fuel markets. OPEC, on the other hand, projects continued strong demand into the future, calling decarbonization efforts “ambitious and unrealistic net zero policy agendas.” Senior US Republican lawmakers have taken up OPEC’s condemnation of the IEA, claiming that the IEA’s peak oil projections undermine energy security by discouraging investment.

Hedi Grati of S&P Global Commodity Insights provided a dispassionate take on the debates over peak oil on a recent episode of S&P Global's "EnergyCents" podcast.

“Obviously, opinions on this topic are very divided,” Grati said. “Our own view on this is as follows: Emerging markets like Africa, Latin America, the Indian subcontinent or Southeast Asia have still got strong growth prospects to come and their peak demand is not on the horizon yet. But your typical [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)] nations, United States, Canada, most Western European nations, but very crucially also China, there we start seeing that peak demand may not be that far away.”

For refiners in those OECD nations, the outlook may be less bleak than it might appear. A few areas of product growth are on the horizon — biofuels and sustainable aviation fuel are notable. But some refiners with newer facilities and advanced technology will be well placed to pivot to sustainable fuels as demand and government mandates shift the market in those countries.

Meanwhile, refiners operating in the so-called Global South are focused on traditional oil refining to meet domestic and regional demand. The Dangote refinery in Nigeria has considerable runway to meet the growing demand for oil in Africa.

“So you’ve got this globe with two speeds if you want — OECD plus China peaking relatively quickly and then starting a decline,” Grati said. “And then the rest of the world continuing to grow. And so for those who have seen our demand curve, that comes with quite a long-winded plateau, and that is exactly the consequence of those two differences in trends.”

Today is Thursday, April 18, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.

- Written by Nathan Hunt.







