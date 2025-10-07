MHCV tariff statement raises more questions

On Sept. 24, US President Donald Trump posted to his social media platform, Truth Social, that the US would impose 25% truck tariffs, applying to medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, starting Oct. 1, along with other tariffs on certain pharmaceuticals and furniture.

For these truck tariffs to be in effect, the president needs to issue an executive order—published in the Federal Register—with the tariff details. As of Oct. 7, that has not happened, and the tariffs are not in effect. On Oct. 6, the president posted to his social media platform that the tariffs will go into effect on Nov. 1, still without details and without an executive order posted.

The S&P Global Mobility medium and heavy-duty vehicle (MHCV) forecast teams see the truck industry as sensitive to regional tariffs, as the manufacturing supply chain is deeply integrated across North America. However, determining the extent of potential disruption requires several open questions to be answered.

Among these open questions, one of the most important is whether USMCA-compliant trucks and parts will see a tariff on non-US value, as is the case with light-duty vehicles, or if the new levy will impact the full value of new MHCVs coming across the border, including US value add.

While the US issued an order that prevents the other Section 232 tariffs from “stacking” on each other, it is not clear whether this new tariff will have the same exemption. For the MHCV sector, the open question raises doubts for importers of parts and vehicles from mainland China and Japan, in particular.

Finally, it has not been confirmed if all MHCV vehicle types greater than 5 tons gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) will be impacted by the truck tariffs. A key distinction in internationally shared customs codes allows separate treatment of truck tractors, straight trucks and chassis, for example.