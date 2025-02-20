President Trump began his term with a massive number of executive orders and proclamations, including the most recent proclamation regarding steel and aluminum tariffs. The executive orders—including the Trump tariffs announcement of 25% on Canada and Mexico and 10% on China—have continued at a regular pace over the last month, maintaining pressure on global trade and the automotive industry.

The 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum are due to take effect on March 12, 2025, with no exemptions for countries or sectors. These are an extension and increase of tariffs which President Trump imposed during his first term and which had been rescinded under President Biden.

Last week, the President also ordered a review of US trade relationships, looking for where there are not ‘reciprocal’ arrangements and promising to make them so.

Trump has indicated there will be further tariffs on cars, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. These could be “over and above” potential reciprocal tariffs.

S&P Global Mobility expects that:

Tariffs could slow global economic growth and damage supply chain relationships between the US and other countries.

Other countries or regions could respond with retaliatory tariffs, targeted purchase programs or other policy alignments.

Manufacturers in all industries will be impacted by higher procurement costs for intermediate goods, while tariffs on imported assembled goods will drive inflation.

Previously established strategies for pricing, supplier negotiations, inventory management and reshoring will be rolled out.

Although it is not yet certain what tariffs will be enacted, and in what amounts, S&P Global Mobility has developed an early analysis of possible outcomes. Light-vehicle sales and production forecasts are under review, and we see three likely scenarios related to tariffs and US actions.