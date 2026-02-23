On February 20, 2026, the US Supreme Court issued its ruling that many of the tariffs imposed in the first months of the current US administration exceeded presidential authority. With the authority invalidated, US President Donald Trump issued executive orders to cease collection of certain tariffs immediately, or as soon as practicable.

In 2025, President Trump used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose a series of tariffs on all countries, opening a period of tariff uncertainty. This included ‘reciprocal’ tariffs of varying rates on all countries, as well as tariffs on Canada and Mexico under the national emergency concern related to fentanyl trade and border security and a tariff on mainland China over fentanyl trade.

Later in the year, the President used the same authority to increase tariffs on several countries over other trade issues. Depending on the country, these IEEPA tariffs were ultimately between 10% and 50%.

The IEEPA tariffs have largely impacted the macro-economic environment with an indirect impact on the auto industry outlook. Section 232 tariffs on passenger vehicles and parts, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and parts, steel, aluminum and copper — which are not applied cumulatively with the IEEPA tariffs — have all had larger impact on the automotive industry.

There are several other laws under which the US president may impose tariffs, but most have checks and limits. The Section 232 tariffs are authorized under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 but also require investigation by the US Department of Commerce to prove they are necessary and to provide recommendations, which the president can accept and impose or not.