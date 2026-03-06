S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
The potential economic impact of this war on the automotive industry will depend on the war’s duration. Here's how different scenarios could play out.
On February 28, 2026, the US and Israel began an airstrike offensive against Iran. On the first day, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed. In the next few days, government and military leaders were also killed. The war continues.
The potential economic impact of this war on the automotive industry is expected to depend on the war’s duration. We are not advancing assumptions as to the probability of any particular outcome.
Factors that could change our assessment include whether the conflict shifts to a ground war, whether other countries become involved, and the makeup and policy direction of the post-Khamenei government.
If the war is short—up to three months—the economic impacts will be the least disruptive and could begin to recover by the end of 2026.
We expect the economic impact of war for the immediate region to include currency volatility, particularly for the Iranian rial and Turkish lira. The Middle East war is also expected to affect economic activity not only in Iran, but also in surrounding countries.
Although the Strait of Hormuz, a major thoroughfare for global trade, remains open, the risk of shipping tankers getting caught in the crossfire is causing transport companies to avoid the waterway. The most immediate economic impact is increased shipping costs. The risks of using Hormuz has raised insurance costs for cargo and ships while increasing logistics costs for shippers choosing alternate routes.
As a result, shipments would take longer or cargo may not reach intended destinations, limiting ships’ ability to fulfill subsequent shipping plans or contracts. In the short term, goods, shipping containers and transport vessels may be displaced from their intended locations.
As the world witnessed after the COVID-19 pandemic, untangling such disruptions can be time-consuming and expensive. The scale of the Middle East situation as of March 5, 2026, is distinct from what was experienced in 2020 on resumption of shipping and economic activity after Covid constraints, but there may be fundamental similarities in shipping disruptions. How this plays out is yet to be understood.
This economic cost has both regional and global impacts. Major central banks may pause or delay expected interest rate cuts, further elevating economic uncertainty. If the conflict is resolved soon, however, economic activity could return to prewar levels relatively quickly.
In the short term, oil and natural gas price increases affect the regional and global economies. If the war proves to be short, the likelihood of prices falling back to prewar levels increases.
The short-term impact on global vehicle production is limited. On the global stage, the most immediate risk is supply chain disruption for Asia-sourced components, particularly just-in-time components for European vehicle production. Vehicle production in Iran is expected to remain offline. However, with about 83% of Iran’s 1.1 million vehicles produced in 2025 sold domestically, the war impact on global vehicle production volume is limited.
Vehicle sales in Iran would be halted in this scenario, while neighboring markets are expected to see demand falter as the region grapples with Middle East war disruptions. If the war is resolved within roughly a three-month window, adjacent countries would quickly recoup delayed purchases, although Iran’s market may take longer to recover.
On the global stage, we expect limited impact on non-Iranian vehicle sales in the short term. However, we could see buyers in global markets increase consideration for hybrid or electric vehicles (EVs) to avoid anticipated fuel cost increases. In the longer term, the conflict would affect vehicle manufacturing costs and, likely, prices, although higher vehicle prices may not appear immediately.
If the conflict continues for four months to a year, recovery in 2026 becomes less likely and the economic impacts of war may spread.
If the war extends up to a year, we expect regional GDP pressures to extend beyond 2026. Shipping premiums would become persistent, and use of the Strait of Hormuz would remain high risk due to the ongoing war impact on global shipping patterns. If the war extends through 2026 and into 2027, there is also risk for capital investment in Iran and the Middle East to be paused, delayed or canceled.
Globally, this midterm duration may increase the risk that banks will not only pause or delay rate cuts, but also potentially increase rates, depending on market conditions, amplifying the economic impact of the war. Global inflation pressure will likely increase as higher shipping and commodity costs filter through to consumer products and household costs, and global shipping costs will likely increase as companies increasingly shift to more costly alternative routes to avoid Hormuz.
The effects of war on oil and natural gas prices would remain elevated because of ongoing shipping risks as well a potential supply constraints, and price levels would also depend on sourcing patterns for individual markets. In the Middle East, a midterm conflict length also would create challenges for bulk good logistics. Globally, oil and natural gas supply disruptions may impact Asia and Europe.
Vehicle production impacts in the Middle East would extend beyond Iran as Middle East war supply disruptions spread. Iranian vehicle production would remain offline. Supply chain disruptions would begin to affect production in Turkey earlier than in other areas.
Globally, production impacts are likely to stem from supply and shipping disruptions. Production cost inflation would become more entrenched. Cost pressures would affect the profitability of entry-level ICE vehicles, potentially leading automakers to prioritize limited supply toward higher-margin products, similar to patterns seen during the semiconductor crisis.
However, vehicle affordability remains important to consumers, and they may become more price sensitive if the war continues. In either case, automakers will be looking to balance increased costs, customer willingness to pay and profitability level across all markets they participate in.
If the war extends up to a year, vehicle demand disruption in the Gulf region would deepen, and a full rebound would likely take longer, not beginning until the conflict is resolved. Globally, vehicle demand will likely be impacted as higher fuel costs increase household transportation costs and inflation increases other household expenses. If higher interest rates also occur, new vehicle sales would be impacted.
If the war persists beyond one year, the economic impact of war will continue to weigh on market activity, commodities and vehicle pricing. Elevated costs would reach a new set point, and sharp movements may occur less frequently.
Iran and the Gulf region would see a stabilization in the rate of price increases, though costs will likely remain elevated. The region would see reductions in imports and outflows, consumer activity and investment. Globally, consumers may integrate higher inflation into their expectations rather than anticipating a return to prewar pricing levels. With entrenched global inflation, higher interest rates are also expected to be prevalent. Alternative shipping solutions would become entrenched.
On the commodities side in the region, oil price increases will likely remain sticky, while logistics shifts for oil and other commodities in the Gulf will likely become semi-permanent. Globally, oil and natural gas price increases will likely become sustained, and non-OPEC sources would emerge as alternatives.
Cost increases would now more permanently reflect risk premiums as well as higher shipping costs. We also expect energy-intensive commodities to have higher embedded refinement costs.
A war lasting longer than one year would see Iranian vehicle production still halted and dependent on reliable parts supply. Moving past the year mark—and depending on the breadth of the war—production disruptions at other facilities in the Middle East would increase. Globally, intermittent supply disruptions would also occur.
One impact may be Turkey’s production of light commercial vehicles, which would have an outsized effect on the European market. Shipping pattern changes would also lead to long-term sourcing changes for both the light vehicle and medium- and heavy-duty sectors.
Vehicle demand disruption in Iran and the Middle East would also deepen. Global implications for vehicle demand would see changes in overall volume, but also propulsion system choice and segment size, depending on the market. Sustained fuel cost increases could spur EV demand, as consumers may perceive better total cost of ownership tradeoffs.
If the war extends another year, economic, commodity, and vehicle price and demand impacts would be a headwind, although shipping changes could provide a tailwind for medium- and heavy-duty vehicle demand.
The Middle East war is likely to continue creating more economic, commodity and manufacturing uncertainty, with the conflict duration determining the depth of adverse impacts and the rebound effort required.
At this stage, S&P Global Mobility maintains a base-case presumption of a short-term conflict for vehicle production and vehicle sales forecasts. Oil and natural gas pricing variables are expected to be disruptive because of their cumulative effects.
As commodity price increases spread across the economy and supply chain, they would increasingly impact household budgets and create a knock-on effect of lower vehicle sales.
S&P Global Mobility offers clients unique insights to navigate supply chain disruptions, global trade shifts and more, allowing you to see opportunities others don’t. With 100+ years of automotive industry expertise, we offer tailored, ongoing advisory services designed to help you navigate tariffs and win.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.