If the war is short—up to three months—the economic impacts will be the least disruptive and could begin to recover by the end of 2026.

We expect the economic impact of war for the immediate region to include currency volatility, particularly for the Iranian rial and Turkish lira. The Middle East war is also expected to affect economic activity not only in Iran, but also in surrounding countries.

Strait of Hormuz situation is increasing shipping costs

Although the Strait of Hormuz, a major thoroughfare for global trade, remains open, the risk of shipping tankers getting caught in the crossfire is causing transport companies to avoid the waterway. The most immediate economic impact is increased shipping costs. The risks of using Hormuz has raised insurance costs for cargo and ships while increasing logistics costs for shippers choosing alternate routes.

As a result, shipments would take longer or cargo may not reach intended destinations, limiting ships’ ability to fulfill subsequent shipping plans or contracts. In the short term, goods, shipping containers and transport vessels may be displaced from their intended locations.

As the world witnessed after the COVID-19 pandemic, untangling such disruptions can be time-consuming and expensive. The scale of the Middle East situation as of March 5, 2026, is distinct from what was experienced in 2020 on resumption of shipping and economic activity after Covid constraints, but there may be fundamental similarities in shipping disruptions. How this plays out is yet to be understood.

This economic cost has both regional and global impacts. Major central banks may pause or delay expected interest rate cuts, further elevating economic uncertainty. If the conflict is resolved soon, however, economic activity could return to prewar levels relatively quickly.

Oil and natural gas prices have increased

In the short term, oil and natural gas price increases affect the regional and global economies. If the war proves to be short, the likelihood of prices falling back to prewar levels increases.

Impact of Middle East war on vehicle production

The short-term impact on global vehicle production is limited. On the global stage, the most immediate risk is supply chain disruption for Asia-sourced components, particularly just-in-time components for European vehicle production. Vehicle production in Iran is expected to remain offline. However, with about 83% of Iran’s 1.1 million vehicles produced in 2025 sold domestically, the war impact on global vehicle production volume is limited.

Vehicle sales in Iran would be halted in this scenario, while neighboring markets are expected to see demand falter as the region grapples with Middle East war disruptions. If the war is resolved within roughly a three-month window, adjacent countries would quickly recoup delayed purchases, although Iran’s market may take longer to recover.

On the global stage, we expect limited impact on non-Iranian vehicle sales in the short term. However, we could see buyers in global markets increase consideration for hybrid or electric vehicles (EVs) to avoid anticipated fuel cost increases. In the longer term, the conflict would affect vehicle manufacturing costs and, likely, prices, although higher vehicle prices may not appear immediately.