S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Get the latest insights on customer loyalty in the automotive industry and strategies for automakers to build and maintain a loyal customer base.
This analysis is updated quarterly to reflect the most recent US automotive loyalty trends and data. Register now for our upcoming loyalty trends webinar on Thursday, March 12.
Customer loyalty in the automotive industry is a vital component for sustained success; Competition is fierce and consumer preferences are ever-changing. Vehicle manufacturers recognize that fostering loyalty among their customer base not only enhances their brand reputation but also drives profitability.
Here are some of the latest insights on automotive customer loyalty in the US and strategies for automakers to build and maintain a loyal customer base.
To grasp the importance of customer loyalty, it’s essential to first understand loyalty rates within the automotive sector. According to S&P Global Mobility data, the overall US loyalty rate stands at 51.1% for the time period of January 2025 – December 2025. Loyalty rates trended down for most of 2025 but experienced a noticeable recovery in Q4.
Figure 1: Total industry loyalty
When we break this percentage down further, we can see a distinct difference between loyalty rates for mainstream versus luxury brands. Mainstream brands have a loyalty rate of 51.8%, while luxury brands sit lower at 48.0%.
Luxury consumers typically enjoy increased financial flexibility and a broader array of choices when considering different brands and products, which may result in lower loyalty rates. Additionally, luxury consumers have higher expectations for quality, performance, and customer experience. If a brand fails to meet these expectations, the customer may elect to try a competitive product
The top performing mainstream brands for January 2025 - December 2025 include:
The top performing luxury brands (note: exotic brands not included) for January 2025 - December 2025 period include:
Why do vehicle manufacturers place such a high value on loyalty? The answer lies in the numerous benefits that loyal customers bring.
First and foremost, loyal customers tend to make repeat purchases, which directly contributes to a stable revenue stream. Additionally, they are more likely to recommend the brand to friends and family, serving as brand ambassadors and helping to attract new customers.
Moreover, loyal customers often exhibit a lower cost of acquisition. According to a Harvard Business Review study from 2014, acquiring new customers can be five to twenty-five times more expensive than retaining existing ones. By investing in customer loyalty initiatives, manufacturers can save significant marketing costs while simultaneously enhancing their customer base.
Customer loyalty in the automotive industry is not uniform across the country, and the state-level map underscores how dramatically loyalty rates can vary by geography. Some states exhibit meaningfully higher loyalty, reflecting strong brand affinity, stable ownership patterns, or long-standing OEM presence, while others show lower loyalty where consumers are more inclined to switch brands.
These differences can be influenced by a mix of factors, including regional brand strength, urban versus rural mix, climate-related vehicle needs, and the availability of certain nameplates or powertrains. Viewing loyalty through a geographic lens helps contextualize national averages and highlights that loyalty performance is often driven by localized dynamics rather than broad, one-size-fits-all trends.
For automakers, this state-by-state variation presents a clear opportunity to deploy resources more strategically. In high-loyalty states, brands can focus on defending their position through retention-focused messaging, lease pull-ahead programs, and portfolio walk strategies that keep customers within the brand as their needs evolve.
In lower-loyalty states, the data can guide incremental investments such as targeted incentives, localized marketing campaigns, or expanded dealer engagement—to address competitive pressure and reduce defections.
By aligning sales, marketing, and product strategies to the geographic patterns revealed in the map, manufacturers can move beyond national averages and take a more precise, data-driven approach to strengthening customer loyalty where it matters most.
Average loyalty rates by state, January – December 2025
An interesting aspect of automotive loyalty is the difference in loyalty rates between lease and purchase households. Recent data from S&P Global Mobility’s AutoCreditInsight™, in partnership with TransUnion, indicate that households that lease vehicles have a loyalty rate of 60.4%, whereas those that purchase vehicles with a loan show a loyalty rate of 48.0%. Cash purchasers have a loyalty rate of 48.6%. This distinction is critical for manufacturers as it provides insights into consumer behavior and preferences.
The predictability of the buying cycle for lessees allows brands to time marketing messages and offers to customers just as their lease is coming to maturity. Communicating to a customer with the right message and at the right time helps drive loyalty.
The long-term benefits of customer retention are also substantial. By nurturing relationships with existing customers, manufacturers can effectively graduate them through the brand’s portfolio. For example, a young professional may start with an entry-level vehicle, but as their career progresses, they may seek to upgrade to a luxury model.
Additionally, brands can grow with buyers and family units as they move through various life stages from singles to couples to families and empty nesters. Each of these life stages often require different types of vehicles. By offering a diverse range of vehicles, manufacturers can create pathways for customers to remain within their brand, resulting in increased lifetime value and loyalty.
Leveraging these automotive insights can help manufacturers anticipate customer preferences, ensuring that product offerings align with automotive consumer demand and bolstering long-term brand commitment.
This strategy not only boosts sales across different segments of the portfolio but also fosters a sense of brand community. Customers who feel a connection with a brand are more likely to stay loyal, making it essential for manufacturers to cultivate these relationships.
Recent data from Q4 2025 highlights a significant difference in loyalty rates between captive and non-captive lenders. Captive lenders, which are typically affiliated with manufacturers, boast a loyalty rate of 55.5%. In contrast, traditional banks, independent banks, and credit unions show lower loyalty rates of 48.3%, 51.7%, and 47.3%, respectively.
Figure 3: Loyalty rates by lender type
This phenomenon, referred to as "captive lift," underscores the unique advantages that captive lenders offer. Aligning their services closely with customer needs and experiences—often tied to the products they sell—captive lenders foster a stronger emotional connection between their clients and the vehicle brand. This connection not only enhances customer satisfaction but also encourages repeat business and referrals.
The higher loyalty rates seen with captive lenders can be attributed to their tailored offerings, personalized service, and the inherent trust developed through ongoing relationships. As the lending market continues to evolve, understanding the factors that drive loyalty will be essential for all lenders aiming to enhance their customer retention strategies.
To effectively leverage customer loyalty in the automotive industry, manufacturers must utilize actionable insights derived from loyalty data. By analyzing this data, companies can implement targeted marketing strategies that resonate with their loyal customer base. For instance, personalized communication can be used to engage customers and keep them informed about new models or special offers.
Additionally, product training for employees is essential to ensure they are equipped to meet the needs of loyal customers effectively. Well-trained staff can provide tailored recommendations and create memorable experiences that further enhance customer loyalty.
Incentive planning is another crucial aspect. By offering loyalty rewards or incentives for repeat purchases, manufacturers can encourage customers to remain loyal and choose their brand for future vehicle acquisitions.
In conclusion, customer loyalty in the automotive industry is not merely a metric to track; it is a vital driver of success. By understanding loyalty rates across different segments, recognizing the cost savings associated with retention, and implementing actionable strategies, manufacturers can cultivate a loyal customer base that drives long-term growth and profitability.
To take your understanding of automotive loyalty to the next level, utilize the suite of tools available through S&P Global Mobility such as Loyalty Analytics and AutoCreditInsight™. Our robust analytics platforms provide deep insights into consumer behavior, enabling you to make informed decisions that enhance customer retention and loyalty.
Don’t just keep pace with the competition — leverage data to drive your brand’s success and build lasting relationships with your customers.
Explore S&P Global Mobility's comprehensive automotive loyalty analytics tool. Track vehicle purchases over the past decade to gain deep insights into owner loyalty, defection, and market opportunities. With advanced segmentation and user-friendly dashboards, empower your strategies for customer retention and competitive advantage.
Access the Loyalty Data Sample to make informed decisions for long-term growth.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.