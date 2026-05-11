In 2026, supply is still available if buyers are willing to accept higher prices. That’s creating a sense of short‑term stability, but it’s a fragile one.

Prices for older automotive‑grade DRAM have already jumped sharply, particularly for LPDDR4. More increases are expected over the next two years, even as suppliers begin scaling back production of older generations altogether.

The pressure builds quietly. New programs are moving to LPDDR5, while older automotive cockpit and ADAS systems are not, or not far enough. That’s where risk concentrates.

Automotive cockpit and ADAS systems designed several years ago—and scheduled to remain in production through 2027 or 2028—are now more exposed to rising costs and shrinking supply options. This is not a volume crisis yet, but it is a planning one.

Decontenting sounds simple but in practice, it rarely is.

When costs rise, “decontenting”, the practice of removing content or features, can seem like the obvious lever. In reality, it’s one of the hardest levers to pull.

In the cockpit, features that consume the most DRAM such as large displays, advanced graphics, and GenAI assistants, are often the same features that define brand identity and consumer expectations. Removing them saves memory, but it can also undo years of positioning work, especially in markets like China.

In ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), flexibility is even more limited. Many features are required by regulation, especially in Europe, or heavily incentivized by safety ratings. Cutting them brings real safety and reputational risks, with limited cost relief.

Automated driving offers slightly more room to adjust, but those systems support future revenue through software upgrades and subscriptions. Pulling back today reduces the funnel for tomorrow. While decontenting can happen at the margins, it is rarely a solution at scale.