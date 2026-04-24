Electric vehicles fundamentally change a vehicle’s electronics footprint. On average, EVs contain roughly two to two‑and‑a‑half times the semiconductor value of internal combustion engine vehicles.

That increase is driven primarily by the growing use of high‑value power electronics, particularly power discrete semiconductors such as Silicon Carbide (SiC) chips. These devices are increasingly deployed in inverters, onboard chargers, and DC‑DC converters, where efficiency, power density, and thermal performance are critical. As EV adoption scales, the shift toward electrification—combined with the rising content of advanced power semiconductors—makes electric drivetrains one of the largest contributors to automotive semiconductor demand.

ADAS and autonomy add compute and memory

Advanced driver assistance systems are increasingly compute‑intensive. Sensor fusion, real‑time perception, and functional safety requirements all rely on high‑performance processors and fast memory.

Semiconductor revenue linked to Level 2+ ADAS systems is forecast to double between 2026 and 2031 as these features move beyond premium vehicles and into higher‑volume segments. What was optional is becoming standard — and silicon demand rises with it.

Software‑defined vehicles reshape architectures

The move toward software‑defined vehicles changes not just how many chips are used, but what kind.

Centralized architectures with Central Computers, Domain Controllers and Zone Controller are the backbone of SDV. These systems require high‑performance SoCs, greater networking capability, and significantly more memory to support over‑the‑air updates, digital cockpits, and AI workloads.

As a result, memory ICs are among the fastest‑growing semiconductor categories in automotive, with demand expected to grow at close to 20% annually through 2031. This growth is driven not only by increasing content per vehicle, but also by ongoing supply constraints that are pushing average prices higher. More broadly, the three trends—electrification, vehicle autonomy, and software‑defined vehicles (SDVs)—are fueling rising demand not just for memory, but also for advanced SoCs and power discrete devices.