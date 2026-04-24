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Data and charts shown are adapted from the Inside Automotive Semiconductor Demand report.
Visuals may be simplified or partially aggregated. Full data access is available through the semiconductor service. Please get in touch with our representatives to learn how to gain access.
Examine the key demand drivers reshaping automotive semiconductors through 2026 and beyond, from electrification and Silicon Carbide power devices to the growing importance of high‑performance compute and memory.
The automotive semiconductor market, which previously made the headlines for the chip shortage in 2021, is now a structural factor shaping how vehicles are designed, built, and brought to market.
As vehicles become more electrified, software‑defined, and compute‑heavy, semiconductors are no longer just components. They are strategic enablers and, increasingly, strategic constraints.
Access to automotive semiconductor supply will play a growing role in everything from production planning to product differentiation and supply‑chain resilience.
The automotive semiconductor market has shifted from a procurement challenge to a long‑term industry dependency.
According to data compiled by S&P Global Mobility’s E/E & semiconductor service, global automotive semiconductor revenue is projected to grow from around $90 billion in 2025 to approximately $139 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2031. That growth far outpaces global vehicle production, which is expected to rise much more modestly over the same period. That growth far outpaces global vehicle production, which is expected to rise much more modestly over the same period.
What’s driving the gap is not vehicle volume — it’s semiconductor content per vehicle.
Modern vehicles contain far more silicon than previous generations. Electrified powertrains, advanced driver assistance systems, and centralized computing architectures not only require a greater amount but also more sophisticated chips. As a result, semiconductor value per vehicle continues to rise steadily through the second half of the decade.
At the same time, automotive demand has become tightly coupled to broader technology cycles. Automakers now compete directly with consumer electronics, cloud computing, and AI infrastructure for semiconductor capacity. Recent supply‑chain shocks made that reality impossible to ignore, turning semiconductors into a strategic priority rather than a sourcing line item.
While automotive demand for semiconductors is growing, the semiconductor industry increasingly prioritizes faster‑growing, higher‑margin markets such as AI and hyperscale data centers. These segments influence where capital is deployed, which process nodes receive investment, and how advanced packaging capacity is allocated.
That dynamic creates a paradox for automotive. Overall semiconductor capacity is expanding, yet availability for automotive applications can remain tight.
Memory illustrates this tension clearly. As AI infrastructure scales rapidly, memory manufacturers are redirecting advanced capacity toward high‑bandwidth memory (HBM) used in data centers. Even as total wafer output grows, this shift constrains supply of automotive‑grade DRAM and NAND — particularly for legacy automotive memory generations.
For automakers, the result is a tighter, more competitive environment where access matters as much as demand.
Read more about DRAM makers and the impact of AI center demand on the automotive semiconductor industry.
Semiconductor demand in vehicles is rising for structural reasons including electrification, evolving technology and architectures.
Total chip value per car by propulsion
Electric vehicles fundamentally change a vehicle’s electronics footprint. On average, EVs contain roughly two to two‑and‑a‑half times the semiconductor value of internal combustion engine vehicles.
That increase is driven primarily by the growing use of high‑value power electronics, particularly power discrete semiconductors such as Silicon Carbide (SiC) chips. These devices are increasingly deployed in inverters, onboard chargers, and DC‑DC converters, where efficiency, power density, and thermal performance are critical. As EV adoption scales, the shift toward electrification—combined with the rising content of advanced power semiconductors—makes electric drivetrains one of the largest contributors to automotive semiconductor demand.
Advanced driver assistance systems are increasingly compute‑intensive. Sensor fusion, real‑time perception, and functional safety requirements all rely on high‑performance processors and fast memory.
Semiconductor revenue linked to Level 2+ ADAS systems is forecast to double between 2026 and 2031 as these features move beyond premium vehicles and into higher‑volume segments. What was optional is becoming standard — and silicon demand rises with it.
The move toward software‑defined vehicles changes not just how many chips are used, but what kind.
Centralized architectures with Central Computers, Domain Controllers and Zone Controller are the backbone of SDV. These systems require high‑performance SoCs, greater networking capability, and significantly more memory to support over‑the‑air updates, digital cockpits, and AI workloads.
As a result, memory ICs are among the fastest‑growing semiconductor categories in automotive, with demand expected to grow at close to 20% annually through 2031. This growth is driven not only by increasing content per vehicle, but also by ongoing supply constraints that are pushing average prices higher. More broadly, the three trends—electrification, vehicle autonomy, and software‑defined vehicles (SDVs)—are fueling rising demand not just for memory, but also for advanced SoCs and power discrete devices.
The analysis in this article is drawn from Inside automotive semiconductor demand – 2026, part of S&P Global Mobility’s ongoing E/E and Semiconductor research.
These reports give automakers, suppliers, and investors a clear view into how semiconductor demand is evolving across electrification, ADAS, software‑defined vehicles, and global supply‑chain risk.
With a subscription to these datasets, you don’t just get a single report. You gain ongoing access to insights and tools like S&P Global Mobility’s Automotive Semiconductor Market Tracker, which delivers forward‑looking analysis of the global semiconductor landscape for light passenger vehicles, including shipment and revenue forecasts across critical semiconductor segments, plus application‑level insight across key automotive domains.
If you’d like to explore the data behind these trends or talk with our experts about regular access to this research and the Tracker, we’re here to help you decide what insight you need — and when.
Growth in the automotive semiconductor market is increasingly uneven.
Automotive semiconductor market growth
This category breakdown explains why some shortages persist even as capacity expands.
Automotive semiconductor demand is shifting toward fewer, higher‑value, compute‑centric components — particularly memory — where supply is more concentrated. As a result, the industry’s bottlenecks are becoming more targeted, and harder to resolve through capacity alone.
Automotive DRAM market shares in 2025
Automotive DRAM supply is increasingly tight and prices reflect it. Legacy memory types such as DDR4 and LPDDR4, widely used in infotainment and ADAS systems, saw price increases of around 70% year‑over‑year in early 2026. Another significant increase is expected by early 2027.
Supply concentration compounds the challenge. Roughly 90% of global automotive DRAM production is controlled by a small group of manufacturers including Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix. When these suppliers prioritize AI‑related demand, automotive customers have limited alternatives.
Many automotive semiconductors still rely on mature manufacturing nodes. These nodes attract less investment compared with leading‑edge processes, creating a mismatch between long‑term automotive demand and foundry priorities — and increasing the risk of recurring shortages in components such as low-end MCUs and analog ICs.
Within the broader automotive semiconductor market, discrete power devices stand out as a structural growth segment.
Electrified drivetrains, high‑voltage architectures, and fast‑charging systems all depend on efficient power conversion. As a result, automotive discrete semiconductors are projected to grow at high single‑digit rates through the late 2020s, even as some other categories mature.
Wide‑bandgap materials are accelerating this shift. Silicon carbide (SiC) devices, in particular, are becoming standard in higher‑performance EV platforms because they enable higher efficiency, lower energy losses, and faster charging. As costs decline and capacity expands, adoption is spreading beyond premium vehicles.
China is set to become a hugely influential market, accounting for an estimated 43% of global automotive semiconductor consumption by 2030. This growing weight reflects China’s leadership in EV production, rapid ADAS penetration, and early-scale deployment of software‑defined vehicle architectures giving it outsized influence over volumes, pricing, and technology priorities across the ecosystem.
In contrast, capacity expansion efforts in the US and Europe, such as new fabrication plants supported by industrial policy will strengthen resilience. Even in the long term, vehicles will continue to rely on deeply global supply chains, with hundreds of semiconductors per car sourced across multiple regions. Localization reduces risk, but it does not replace global interdependence.
Semiconductor strategy is now closely tied to product strategy.
EV‑focused challengers including Tesla, Nio, Xpeng, Xiaomi, and Rivian are among the highest semiconductor consumers per vehicle, driven by heavy use of power electronics, centralized computing, and software‑defined architectures.
Across the industry, OEMs are responding in several ways:
In some programs, redesign is no longer optional. As older memory technologies are phased out, systems built around legacy DRAM may need fundamental changes to remain producible. The takeaway is clear: access to semiconductors and the flexibility to adapt is becoming a competitive differentiator.
The automotive semiconductor market is no longer defined by short‑term shortages alone. It reflects deeper shifts in vehicle technology, global compute demand, and supply‑chain economics.
Automakers and suppliers that plan proactively, using data to align design choices, sourcing strategies, and partnerships, will be better positioned to manage risk and capture opportunity as the industry moves forward.
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This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.