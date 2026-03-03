What’s changing for North American automakers in 2026 and beyond

S&P Global Offerings
Explore how North American automakers are addressing global supply risks, electric vehicle range anxiety and supply chain resilience strategies.
For North American automakers, the familiar megatrends of electrification, regionalization, the rise of Chinese competitors, technological transformation, and supply chain resilience are evolving amid global supply risks and shifting regulatory pressures.
Our recent whitepaper, The next phase of automotive megatrends, details what automakers need to do to prepare. Here are some highlights.
Electrification has been a visible strategic priority for North American automakers in recent years, yet the journey has been anything but straightforward, especially in the US. While some states and Canadian provinces have offered strong incentives and set ambitious targets, the federal policy landscape has been mixed, with incentives and mandates shifting with political cycles.
For most US consumers, affordability, charging infrastructure, and electric vehicle range anxiety remain significant barriers to adoption. As a result, BEVs and PHEVs have seen steady but regionally concentrated growth, with hybrids re-emerging as a practical bridge in many markets.
The path forward is increasingly complex, as automakers must balance competing regulatory interests, evolving consumer sentiment, and the realities of a fragmented infrastructure landscape.
As BEV adoption plateaus, hybrids are experiencing a resurgence. For many North American consumers, hybrids offer a practical solution to electric vehicle range anxiety and charging infrastructure gaps. OEMs are expanding hybrid options, leveraging their technology to meet emissions targets while keeping vehicles accessible for mainstream buyers.
Chinese automotive brands have accelerated their global ambitions in recent years, with a sharp focus on electric and hybrid vehicles. In North America, however, their direct market presence in the US and Canada remains minimal due to persistent tariffs, regulatory barriers, and consumer skepticism.
Instead, Chinese OEMs have concentrated their expansion efforts in Mexico and Latin America, where entry hurdles are lower and partnerships more accessible. This indirect approach is beginning to influence the competitive dynamics across the continent, as North American automakers monitor technology advancements, aggressive pricing strategies, and potential supply chain impacts.
These dynamics are intensifying global supply risks for North American automakers, particularly in sourcing batteries, semiconductors and advanced components.
The landscape is evolving quickly, prompting OEMs to stay vigilant and adapt to both direct and indirect competitive pressures from Chinese brands. For example, Mexico has implemented tariffs on Chinese-made products while Canada has recently announced reduced tariffs on Chinese-made EVs.
Chinese OEMs are exporting vehicles to Mexico and leveraging partnerships to access North American markets indirectly. Their presence in Mexico is growing, and some are exploring local assembly to bypass tariffs. This strategy could reshape the competitive dynamics in the region, particularly if regulatory barriers are eased in the future.
For decades, North American automakers have sought to maximize global efficiencies through shared platforms, supply chains, and technology investments, while still tailoring products to meet regional market demands. Recently, however, the balance has shifted as regionalization gains momentum.
Tariffs, evolving trade agreements like USMCA, and increasingly divergent federal, state, and provincial regulations are prompting automakers to rethink sourcing strategies, manufacturing footprints, and even product design. This trend is especially pronounced in the wake of recent supply chain disruptions and geopolitical uncertainties, which have exposed the risks of over-reliance on global networks.
As a result, OEMs are investing more heavily in regional tactics with a focus on stronger supplier relationships and compliance teams to secure local production advantages, reduce exposure to global supply risks and strengthen long-term competitiveness. Navigating this complex and fragmented regulatory landscape is now a central challenge—and opportunity—for North American automotive leaders.
Recent tariff increases on imports from China and other regions are prompting OEMs to reconfigure supply chains and production footprints. Many automakers are investing in domestic manufacturing and sourcing, aiming to reduce exposure to trade shocks and protect margines.
Technology has long been a critical differentiator for North American automakers, with innovation in engine performance, safety, and manufacturing driving competitive advantage. Today, however, the locus of innovation is shifting from hardware alone to the creation of integrated digital ecosystems and data-driven services.
Automakers are increasingly focused on enhancing the in-vehicle experience through connectivity, over-the-air updates, and personalized features, while also exploring new business models such as subscriptions and mobility-as-a-service. Partnerships with leading technology firms have become essential for keeping pace with consumer expectations and regulatory requirements around data privacy and cybersecurity.
As digital transformation accelerates, OEMs are challenged to build robust software capabilities, leverage vehicle and customer data for ongoing value creation, and ensure seamless integration between vehicles, devices, and broader mobility networks. This evolution is redefining how automakers compete, engage customers, and generate revenue in the North American market.
North American consumers are increasingly willing to pay for advanced connected vehicle features, over-the-air updates, driver assistance technologies, and personalized experiences. OEMs are leveraging software and data to create new revenue streams and enhance customer loyalty.
Supply chain disruptions — from semiconductor shortages to port congestion and logistics bottlenecks — have posed significant challenges for North American automakers in recent years and accelerated the need for more deliberate supply chain resilience strategies. These events have exposed vulnerabilities in sourcing, inventory management, and supplier relationships, often resulting in production delays and increased costs.
In response, the industry is shifting away from reactive crisis management toward building proactive, strategic resilience. Automakers are diversifying supplier bases, investing in domestic and nearshore manufacturing, and leveraging digital tools for greater visibility and risk assessment across the supply chain.
This new approach is transforming supply chain management from a back-office function into a core strategic capability for North American automotive leaders.
OEMs are diversifying suppliers, investing in domestic production, and building flexibility into operations. Long-term contracts, dual sourcing, and inventory management are standard practice for managing risk.
As the industry moves through 2026 and beyond, the challenge for North American automakers is not just to keep pace with megatrends, but to lead their evolution—creating new opportunities for growth, differentiation, and long-term success.
Download our new whitepaper, The next phase of automotive megatrends, for more insights on how the business landscape is changing for North American automakers and what they need to do to prepare. The whitepaper features illustrated data as well as key developments to watch and strategist checklists for business planners.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.