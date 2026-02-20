Europe and India reached a basic agreement allowing lower duties for a specific quota of vehicles from Europe to India, marking another step in Europe’s portfolio of global trade agreements aimed at strengthening long-term industrial partnerships. Automotive tariffs on non-electric vehicles (EVs) from Europe will decrease from a maximum of 110% to 35% or 30% for up to 100,000 vehicles during the first year. The tariff rate depends on the vehicle price. The duty will fall to 10% by year five, and the annual quota will increase to 160,000 units over 10 years.

For EVs, the import duty is not reduced until year five of the agreement; the initial quota is 20,000 units. Over time, the EV quota will increase to 90,000 units, and the duty will fall to 10%.

Legal and legislative approval for this agreement could take 18 to 24 months. If approved, India could relatively quickly see more European imports of hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, with reduced import costs stimulating market activity.

India’s current tax on completely knocked-down production is between 15% and 30%; the lower import tariff could also influence production. A more integrated EU–India supply chain could prompt plant consolidation in both regions.

In 10 to 15 years, this agreement could position India as a production hub for European automakers with older ICE and hybrid platforms or small EVs. Less expensive sourcing from India could also benefit European automakers facing high manufacturing costs at home.

Brazil at the center of EU–Mercosur industrial strategy

The Europe and Mercosur framework is a key development in Latin America trade, largely about Brazil and its historically high tariffs. It includes an 18-year phase-in, a rules of origin clause, a bilateral safeguard, technical standards and regulations, and provisions about critical raw materials, but still needs legal review and parliamentary ratification.

Brazil is a source for lithium, graphite and nickel, and this agreement would limit export taxes and help the EU diversify its supply chain. The bilateral safeguard would allow Brazil or the EU to temporarily suspend the tariff preferences or reinstate prior settings, if either party can demonstrate that the imports cause or threaten serious injury to the domestic economy.

The combination of safeguard and long runway were critical for Brazil’s agreement. The separate schedule for EV and hybrid tariff reduction allows Brazil to protect its emerging EV supply chain. The safeguard protects against a flood of premium German or French vehicles that could displace locally produced models.