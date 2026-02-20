S&P Global Offerings
Understand the details of recent trade agreements outside the US and potential impacts on the auto industry.
Trade policy continues to evolve, with several major economies advancing new trade agreements that could affect automotive supply chains and investment flows. These parallel negotiations signal a broader shift toward regional diversification, as governments and industry alike seek greater resilience amid ongoing tariff volatility and geopolitical uncertainty.
Europe and India reached a basic agreement allowing lower duties for a specific quota of vehicles from Europe to India, marking another step in Europe’s portfolio of global trade agreements aimed at strengthening long-term industrial partnerships. Automotive tariffs on non-electric vehicles (EVs) from Europe will decrease from a maximum of 110% to 35% or 30% for up to 100,000 vehicles during the first year. The tariff rate depends on the vehicle price. The duty will fall to 10% by year five, and the annual quota will increase to 160,000 units over 10 years.
For EVs, the import duty is not reduced until year five of the agreement; the initial quota is 20,000 units. Over time, the EV quota will increase to 90,000 units, and the duty will fall to 10%.
Legal and legislative approval for this agreement could take 18 to 24 months. If approved, India could relatively quickly see more European imports of hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, with reduced import costs stimulating market activity.
India’s current tax on completely knocked-down production is between 15% and 30%; the lower import tariff could also influence production. A more integrated EU–India supply chain could prompt plant consolidation in both regions.
In 10 to 15 years, this agreement could position India as a production hub for European automakers with older ICE and hybrid platforms or small EVs. Less expensive sourcing from India could also benefit European automakers facing high manufacturing costs at home.
The Europe and Mercosur framework is a key development in Latin America trade, largely about Brazil and its historically high tariffs. It includes an 18-year phase-in, a rules of origin clause, a bilateral safeguard, technical standards and regulations, and provisions about critical raw materials, but still needs legal review and parliamentary ratification.
Brazil is a source for lithium, graphite and nickel, and this agreement would limit export taxes and help the EU diversify its supply chain. The bilateral safeguard would allow Brazil or the EU to temporarily suspend the tariff preferences or reinstate prior settings, if either party can demonstrate that the imports cause or threaten serious injury to the domestic economy.
The combination of safeguard and long runway were critical for Brazil’s agreement. The separate schedule for EV and hybrid tariff reduction allows Brazil to protect its emerging EV supply chain. The safeguard protects against a flood of premium German or French vehicles that could displace locally produced models.
S&P Global Mobility provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events.
Turn these insights into action with AutoIntelligence and AutoInsight for vehicle production and sales forecasting solutions.
Canada and South Korea, which already have tariff-free automotive trade, are exploring South Korean investments in auto and battery manufacturing in Canada. Although no specific plans have been announced, the countries will create a forum to develop a Korean automotive footprint in Canada, including EV manufacturing opportunities.
However, South Korea’s largest OEM, the Hyundai Motor Group, has previously committed to increasing US manufacturing capacity, therefore further vehicle manufacturing in Canada could create excess capacity. Additionally, while Canadian resources could be leveraged to support EV battery cell manufacturing in Canada—and South Korean battery manufacturers Samsung and LG Energy Solutions have invested in North American battery manufacturing—recent shifts in the EV market have led to battery projects being canceled or scaled back across Canada and the US. Investment in more battery production could also mean oversupply.
Canada and China reached an agreement reducing the current 100% tariff on some EVs from mainland China. Under the new agreement, an initial quota of 49,000 units per year will qualify for a reduced tariff of 6.1%, aligned to Canada’s most-favored-nation rate of 6.1%. While this quota will increase over time, Chinese EVs outside the quota will remain tariffed at 100%. By 2030, 50% of the annual quota must also be vehicles priced below C$35,000.
Additionally, Canada expects Chinese joint-venture investment with trusted partners, though no specific plans or commitments have been disclosed.
Near-term change could be slow. It is unclear how the quota will be allocated but splitting it may limit brand-level impact. New brands must build distribution networks and consumer awareness, and the reduced tariff may not offset market entry costs. However, it may give new entrants the opportunity to establish a presence while evaluating manufacturing investment.
Canada’s push for joint-venture manufacturing between mainland Chinese and local companies could ultimately prove more significant than the Canada–China EV tariff reduction.
The US and India have also reached a framework agreement, though it will have little impact on the auto industry. The US will reduce the basic reciprocal tariff rate from 25% to 18% for selected goods.
The Section 232 auto tariff is unchanged, and India currently exports no vehicles to the US. The US will lift tariffs on Indian copper and steel, subject to rules of origin. The two countries will ease compliance and technical regulations for “mutually agreed sectors,” though the impact on vehicles is expected to be minimal.
India has agreed to purchase US$500 billion in energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals and coking coal from 2026 through 2031. India will receive a “preferential tariff quota for auto parts,” though the specific amount is unclear. In September 2025, the US imposed an additional 25% tariff on all imports from India—on top of existing duties—in retaliation for India’s purchase of Russian oil. This has been ended with the new agreement.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has determined that regulating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions falls outside its mandate, eliminating OEM compliance requirements. S&P Global Mobility anticipated this change and factored it into prior production and sales forecasts. No material changes to the March 2026 forecast round are expected to result from this specific action.
The decision ends requirements to measure, report, certify and comply with federal GHG emission standards, which should reduce vehicle program and model-year certification costs. It also eliminates off-cycle credits, which allowed automakers to earn credit toward compliance for emissions-reduction measures not captured in EPA testing.
By 2030, we forecast that ICE light vehicle production will fall to 48.5% of the mix, compared to about 70% in 2026. Hybrid electric vehicle production is expected to increase to about 28% of output, compared to 15% in 2026. EV production will continue to grow as well—even with eased regulations—and approach 14% of production in 2030, compared with nearly 9% in 2026.
On Feb 20, 2026, the US Supreme Court issued a decision supporting lower court decisions that the Trump Administration exceeded its authority with the large and far-reaching tariffs issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
The decision is fresh at time of writing, and we will explore in more detail in the days to come. For the auto industry, the ruling does not affect the Section 232 tariffs on autos, auto parts, steel and aliminum, or copper.
Currently, the impact on the trade agreements the US worked out with many countries and economic blocks is unknown. It is widely expected that the Administration will look to other laws and regulations to continue to support a high-tariff environment, but it will take time to unfold.
Most countries have significant trade relationships outside the US, and bilateral trade agreements—including emerging Latin America trade agreements—are not new. However, particularly with Canada, the Trump Administration’s trade policy and aggressive tariff changes are driving countries to create more stable agreements elsewhere.
The EPA had signaled its GHG emissions change in 2025: it was less a matter of if it would happen and more about when. The change eases regulations, but market demand and global regulations still place pressure on automakers to reduce emissions and develop supporting technology. Expensive emissions technology deployment will likely slow in the US compared to other markets.
For automakers, the central challenge is no longer whether global trade agreements and regulatory frameworks will change, but how quickly they can reposition production, sourcing and investment strategies to align with a more fragmented global landscape.
