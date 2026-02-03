We know that our transition to an independent company may raise questions, so we want to be direct about what it means for you, our clients.

As of today, nothing changes – we remain S&P Global Mobility until the separation.

You’ll keep the same trusted teams, the same data assets, and the same rigorous standards for collecting, validating and delivering information. What’s new is the growth behind those constants: a dedicated focus on mobility that lets us dig deeper, deliver richer insights faster, and expand our partnership platform to co‑create the next wave of mobility intelligence. In short, the foundation stays unchanged while the scope of what we can deliver continues to grow.

Mobility Global carries forward the same rigor, independence, and transparency that customers expect from S&P Global Mobility.

Bill Eager, President of S&P Global Mobility, and CEO-designate of Mobility Global, said: “Mobility Global is the world’s standard for automotive intelligence, trusted by suppliers, OEMs, dealers, and consumers. It’s a position that we earned over time through our commitment to innovation, transparency, and a track record of our powerful brands delivering critical intelligence that enables confident decision-making. As we move toward our separation, we are excited to have a name that broadens the category and represents our continued focus on serving customers with the rigor and quality they have come to expect.”