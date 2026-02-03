S&P Global Offerings
03 February 2026
Discover the new name for S&P Global Mobility, delivering the same trusted automotive data and expertise as it prepares to become an independent company.
Today, S&P Global introduced the new name for S&P Global Mobility, which will become a standalone public company in 2026.
Our new name, Mobility Global, Inc., will be effective on day one of our separation. The new brand gives us our own standing while reflecting who we already are, how our customers work with us, and the role we play across the global automotive ecosystem.
The Mobility Global brand identity includes a new logo that will be introduced in connection with the planned separation.
What matters most, however, is continuity: Our data, our expertise, our people, and our commitment to helping customers make confident decisions are all unchanged.
For more than 100 years, our automotive insights have helped the industry navigate change, from early vehicle registration data to today’s complex, global intelligence. That history matters, not solely as a legacy to protect, but as the foundation that allows us to keep evolving.
Mobility Global represents the next chapter of that journey. Built on a century of trusted automotive expertise, we are investing in more connected systems, deeper analytics, and more unified intelligence across the vehicle value chain so customers can move faster, with greater confidence, as the industry continues to change.
For years, our customers have come to us for answers they can trust; When decisions are complex, markets are volatile, or the stakes are high, we have been the trusted reference for industry intelligence.
As an independent company, Mobility Global will be singularly focused on serving this industry. The new name signals that focus, without asking customers to relearn who we are.
We know that our transition to an independent company may raise questions, so we want to be direct about what it means for you, our clients.
As of today, nothing changes – we remain S&P Global Mobility until the separation.
You’ll keep the same trusted teams, the same data assets, and the same rigorous standards for collecting, validating and delivering information. What’s new is the growth behind those constants: a dedicated focus on mobility that lets us dig deeper, deliver richer insights faster, and expand our partnership platform to co‑create the next wave of mobility intelligence. In short, the foundation stays unchanged while the scope of what we can deliver continues to grow.
Mobility Global carries forward the same rigor, independence, and transparency that customers expect from S&P Global Mobility.
Bill Eager, President of S&P Global Mobility, and CEO-designate of Mobility Global, said: “Mobility Global is the world’s standard for automotive intelligence, trusted by suppliers, OEMs, dealers, and consumers. It’s a position that we earned over time through our commitment to innovation, transparency, and a track record of our powerful brands delivering critical intelligence that enables confident decision-making. As we move toward our separation, we are excited to have a name that broadens the category and represents our continued focus on serving customers with the rigor and quality they have come to expect.”
Our strength has always come from combining robust data with deep, human expertise.
From long-standing relationships with global automotive suppliers to helping OEMs work through complex what‑if scenarios, our analysts work side by side with customers to turn intelligence into action--one that senior automotive leaders consistently point to as critical when navigating uncertainty and turning data into decisions.
Mobility Global’s portfolio of trusted brands and products, which the company will continue to use, includes CARFAX, automotiveMastermind, Polk Automotive Solutions, and Market Scan, supporting businesses and consumers with data, insights, technology, and innovation.
Mobility Global’s portfolio of trusted brands and products, which the company will continue to use, includes some of the most respected names in automotive intelligence:
CARFAX, trusted by consumers, dealers, and OEMs for vehicle history and lifecycle insight.
automotiveMastermind, helping retailers and manufacturers engage customers with precision and relevance.
Polk Automotive Solutions, the industry benchmark for vehicle registration, vehicles-in-operation, and forecasting data.
Market Scan, offering timely visibility into pricing, incentives, and competitive dynamics.
Together, our data and solutions support informed decision-making across the automotive ecosystem—from early strategy and forecasting to production planning and in-market performance.
Customers can continue to use Mobility Global intelligence to plan vehicle programs, assess demand, manage supply chain risk, and respond to fast-moving market conditions. They can also rely on our data to understand consumer behavior, track regulatory impact, and benchmark performance with confidence.
Operating as a standalone public company strengthens our ability to do what we already do well. It allows us to invest with focus, to deepen coverage, to advance analytics and modeling, and to continue improving how customers access and apply our intelligence.
As we move toward operating as a standalone company, we know customers want clarity on what happens next.
S&P Global expects to complete the planned separation of the Mobility business within 12 to 18 months from the date of the separation announcement, subject to customary legal and regulatory requirements and approvals. These include final approval by the S&P Global Board of Directors and the effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Throughout this period, our focus remains firmly on continuity. Customers should expect no disruption to services, data delivery, or existing agreements as we progress through this process.
Mobility Global is a new name, but it reflects a familiar standard.
For customers, the message is simple:
The intelligence you depend on remains consistent.
Service and support continue without interruption.
The benchmark for trusted automotive insight stays firmly in place.
As Mobility Global, we remain focused on helping the industry move forward with clarity and confidence, today and in the years ahead.
If you have any questions, please contact mobilitycomms@spglobal.com.
Existing customers can speak with their Mobility representative.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.
