It is also noteworthy that the gap in body style loyalty between that obtained using the household methodology and that obtained using the disposal methodology is tied with the utility body style for greatest in the industry. This implies that the difference in body style loyalty between a household that may or may not replace the garage vehicle, and the household that definitely does replace its garage vehicle, is larger for pickup (and utility) households than for any other body style.

Overall, return-to-market pickup households that are replacing their pickup are more loyal to the body style than those households that may or may not be replacing the original vehicle. This intuitively makes sense, since a replacement vehicle is more likely to be similar to the original than a vehicle that may be an add to the fleet and therefore serving a different function.

Lastly, a review of model loyalty in November 2025 reinforces the strong model loyalty for full-size pickup households in general (see below). Of the 381 models with at least one retail registration in November, four of the six with the highest model loyalty (the percent of return-to-market households that acquire the same model) are full-size pickups.