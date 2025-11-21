Although the full-size half-ton pickup segment’s market share through the first eight months of 2025 was 8.2%, this number doesn’t capture the full influence of half-tons on the US auto market. The platforms of the larger three-quarter and one-ton full-size pickups, which account for an additional 3.4% of the industry, are derived from the half-ton architectures. This same underlying architecture also provides the foundation for full-size utilities, which account for another 3.6% of the industry as of August 2025 CYTD.

Altogether, then, the full-size half-ton pickup segment is linked to more than 15% of the US new vehicle market. If this combined market share were a stand-alone segment, it would be the second largest in the industry, trailing only compact utilities.