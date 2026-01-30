The global vehicle electrification journey continues, but growth is moderating. In 2025, battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales surged by 29% year over year (y/y) to approximately 14.6 million units, representing a 16.1% share of global light vehicle sales.

In 2026, BEV sales are projected to grow by another 19% to around 17.4 million units—about 19% of the global vehicle sales market.

At the same time, vehicle electrification will slow in many regions as governments adjust regulations and incentives. Tariffs, shifting carmaker targets and evolving consumer adoption expectations are driving automakers to reassess model launches and investment plans. By 2026, the automotive industry outlook for electrified vehicles—including BEVs, range-extended EVs and plug-in hybrids—projects global vehicle sales reaching 30%.

The trajectory towards electrification is now more nuanced. Hybrids and plug-in hybrids are seen as vital players alongside BEVs, helping to bridge gaps in infrastructure and consumer readiness as the industry adapts to a changing regulatory and economic landscape.