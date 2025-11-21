Baumbick’s challenge goes beyond slowing Ford’s decades-long decline in Europe. He also must repair the company’s botched electrification strategy, which was intended to position Ford as a regional auto leader, and develop a model range better aligned with the needs of European customers and dealers.

Like other auto industry leaders, Ford had been primed for the shift to electrification. Ford had outlined an ambitious plan for Europe that included new electric vehicle (EV) models and a gradual phase-out of its ICE offerings. In February 2021, the company had announced that 100% of its European passenger vehicles would offer zero-emissions capable powertrains by 2026 and be fully electric by 2030, implying the end of ICE cars in Europe after that date. The plan called for two new SUVs built with Volkswagen’s (VW’s) MEB electric architecture through their joint venture, along with a battery-electric version of the B-SUV Puma, leaving the Puma and Kuga the only ICE models until the eventual phase-out.

The new models, however, were nearly identical to the Explorer and the Capri SUV-D. Explorer production was also delayed for nearly a year due to a battery issue, and the Capri name was applied to a vehicle with no connection to the sporty coupes that had made it famous among European automakers in the 1970s and 1980s. Market response to both models has been underwhelming, highlighting the difficult landscape facing auto leaders at Ford Europe.

As a result of Ford’s faltering EV strategy, its European operations are facing reduced production and disappointing demand. At the beginning of 2026, the Cologne plant will move to a single-shift operation, cutting 1,000 jobs. S&P Global Mobility projects that combined Explorer and Capri sales will reach just over 60,000 units in 2025.