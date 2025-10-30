With global pricing strategies under pressure, examining regional variables in car price trends reveals how OEMs are responding to unique regulatory, economic, and competitive conditions.

Europe: Regulatory pressure drives competitive realignment

In Europe, pricing strategies are being reshaped by a convergence of regulatory deadlines, intensifying BEV competition, and the need for continuous product upgrades across both electric and combustion lineups.

BEV pricing — particularly in the B- and C-segments — is under pressure as OEMs race to meet CO₂ and ZEV compliance targets while expanding affordable electric offerings. In 2023, B-segment BEVs averaged nearly €40,000 — approximately €15,000 more than equivalent ICE models. By 2025 and following, that gap is expected to narrow with average BEV prices in the segment moving towards €30,000, reflecting both competitive realignment and early-stage cost improvements.

At the same time, combustion and hybrid models are not standing still. OEMs are investing in product substance across all powertrains to sustain market relevance and meet tightening emissions standards. Full hybrids are stabilizing in price, but combustion and plug-in hybrid models are projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% through the early 2030s due to regulatory-driven upgrades, new features, and technology enhancements.

The result: OEMs face a dual-pronged pricing challenge — closing the affordability gap in BEVs while defending margins on increasingly costly combustion models expected to remain in the portfolio well into the next decade.

China: Hypercompetition and price war fallout

Nowhere are car price trends shifting more rapidly than in China, where a 35% drop in average NEV prices (2020 – 2025 YTD) and 62 new brand entries since 2020 underscores the intensity of competition. Chinese OEMs now hold over 70% of the sub-200,000 RMB segment.

As local players solidify their dominance at the low end, many are also moving upmarket, targeting higher-margin segments with premium sub-brands and technology-forward products. BYD’s YangWang, Huawei’s collaborative ventures, and brands like Denza, Zeekr, Li Auto, and IM are capturing growing share in the 200,000–600,000 RMB range.

This segmentation signals a longer-term shift toward maturity — though S&P Global Mobility expects at least two more years of intense price pressure before consolidation resets the pricing baseline.

United States: Value repositioning and the vanishing entry-level segment

In the United States, car price trends are shaped more by inflation, tariffs, and strategic repositioning. From 2020 to 2025 YTD, average vehicle prices rose by 26%, driven by raw material and labor cost increases. An additional average weighted 4.6% MSRP uplift is forecasted for 2025.

This pricing shift has a clear market impact: the sub-$35,000 segment, which historically accounted for 40% of total industry volume, is gradually disappearing. OEMs are retreating from entry-level offerings and instead expanding portfolios in the $65,000+ segment, which has traditionally represented just 10% of the market.

Separately, many OEMs are recalibrating their EV strategies — delaying launches, cutting features, and prioritizing smaller, more affordable EVs aligned with consumer expectations and development costs.

This financial pressure is further compounded by external cost factors, most notably tariffs. While US OEMs have absorbed tariff impacts in the short term — at a cost of up to $200 million per OEM per month — this approach is unsustainable, adding to pressure for more durable, margin-positive pricing strategies.