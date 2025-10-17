S&P Global Offerings
See the future of vehicle pricing, and plan for it.
Forward-looking price intelligence that unites powertrain, volume, and compliance foresight, giving OEMs a defensible foundation for pricing and planning decisions.
The Unity Price Forecast delivers bottom-up forecasts of vehicle list prices across models, segments, and propulsion types, helping OEM pricing, planning, and strategy teams transition from traditional demand-based planning to advanced price–volume market planning.
Built on S&P Global Mobility’s trusted Sales-Based Powertrain Forecast, it delivers a compliance-aware view of future prices that supports confident pricing, volume planning, and margin protection.
Unlike traditional solutions based on historical or transactional data, our vehicle pricing forecast projects 10-12 years ahead, aligning pricing strategy with evolving regulations, market shifts, and electrification trends.
Forecast vehicle list prices at the model and variant level, aggregated into segments and regions for a transparent, data-driven view of market price evolution.
Leverage validated forecasts to anchor pricing assumptions in credible, data-driven benchmarks that strengthen internal alignment and decision confidence.
Combine interactive dashboards with expert interpretation that links forecast shifts to real-world market, propulsion, and compliance developments — giving pricing teams confidence in every decision.
Delivered through interactive dashboards, data files, and analyst insights, it gives OEMs a defensible foundation for strategic decision-making in a rapidly transforming industry.