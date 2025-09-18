What happens when Europe’s storied automakers and China’s fast-rising EV players converge on the same stage? IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich offered a vivid glimpse of an industry in flux, where legacy and innovation collide, and the balance of power is shifting eastward.

Europe’s automakers faced growing pressure from Chinese rivals. Legacy OEMs unveiled their latest electric offerings with familiar fanfare, but the Chinese presence turned what was once a European stronghold into contested ground.

In one part of Munich’s auto show, European brands aimed to reassure investors with new electric vehicle (EV) launches, revamped platforms and digital upgrades. Elsewhere, Chinese automakers and suppliers displayed their strengths: scale, speed and cost advantage. The upshot: the race to define the next era of mobility is no longer regional—it’s global. Read on for more IAA Mobility 2025 highlights.