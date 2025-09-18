S&P Global Offerings
Dive into leading topics from IAA Mobility 2025, from Europe’s legacy carmakers facing rising Chinese EV rivals to the trends shaping the future of mobility.
What happens when Europe’s storied automakers and China’s fast-rising EV players converge on the same stage? IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich offered a vivid glimpse of an industry in flux, where legacy and innovation collide, and the balance of power is shifting eastward.
Europe’s automakers faced growing pressure from Chinese rivals. Legacy OEMs unveiled their latest electric offerings with familiar fanfare, but the Chinese presence turned what was once a European stronghold into contested ground.
In one part of Munich’s auto show, European brands aimed to reassure investors with new electric vehicle (EV) launches, revamped platforms and digital upgrades. Elsewhere, Chinese automakers and suppliers displayed their strengths: scale, speed and cost advantage. The upshot: the race to define the next era of mobility is no longer regional—it’s global. Read on for more IAA Mobility 2025 highlights.
Track EV trends, competitor strategies, and technology adoption with the E-Mobility Technology Module from S&P Global Mobility today.
Europe’s OEMs used IAA Mobility to showcase their electric ambitions—from heritage-inspired concepts to long-range EVs—signaling they are not standing still.
Yet beneath the polished presentations, unease lingered. Germany’s automotive giants face a three-front crisis: Chinese competition eroding market share, 15% US tariffs and domestic policy decisions adding regulatory and financial strain.
Related news: Learn more about automotive developments in Germany, such as how they’re leading Europe’s open-source automotive software drive in our recent article.
IAA Mobility also featured Chinese EVs in Europe—from affordable hatchbacks to futuristic concepts—as Chinese automakers accelerate their expansion on the continent.
BYD unveiled the Dolphin Surf, its first European-made model, alongside hybrid offerings like the Seal 6 DM-I Touring.
GAC introduced the Aion V SUV, emphasizing safety and rapid charging.
Leapmotor launched the Lafa5 and debuted the B10 in Europe, including the B05, a compact hatchback aimed at young urban drivers and priced under £30,000. It will compete directly with the VW ID.3 and feature a streamlined design, frameless doors and 19-inch alloy wheels.
Lucid Motors presented its seven-seater Gravity SUV, with European deliveries starting in January.
Chinese EV maker Avatr showed its Vision Xpectra concept, a sleek four-seater with inflatable headrests and a greenhouse-style roof.
Aito, the joint venture between Huawei and Seres, made its European debut with the Aito 5, 7 and 9 SUVs. Although not new, these range-extending hybrids are expanding globally, starting with the Middle East. Plans include a UAE-based subsidiary and local supply chain.
XPeng took a more futuristic route, unveiling AI-powered vehicles, flying cars and humanoid robots. The European debut of its Next P7 sports sedan and a new R&D center in Munich underscore its long-term ambitions, including Level 4 autonomous capabilities by 2026.
Other brands used IAA Mobility to reinforce their EV strategies. Hyundai’s Concept Three previewed the upcoming Ioniq 3, while Škoda introduced the Epiq, a compact SUV launching in 2026 for less than £25,000, featuring a 264-mile range and 475-liter trunk.
Kia returned after a four-year hiatus with the EV3 SUV and EV4 sedan, both tailored to European tastes. Renault revealed its sixth-generation Clio, featuring hybrid powertrains and updated design. Turkish EV manufacturer Togg announced its entry into Europe with the T10F sedan (429 hp, 387-mile range) and the T10X SUV.
Beyond consumer models, the Munich motor show highlighted supply and technology innovations focused on reducing rare earth dependency and enhancing EV performance.
Mahle and Valeo unveiled a 350-kilowatt electric motor that eliminates rare earth minerals, while ZF and the University of Stuttgart introduced production-ready externally excited synchronous motors. Niron Magnetics is developing rare-earth-free permanent magnets, and Toyota and Tesla are working to reduce rare earths in upcoming designs.
Valeo also showcased a 93% efficient bi-directional wireless charger, a recycled-plastics HVAC system and a customizable AI-driven dashboard platform. MicroVision debuted a scalable Lidar system, and VePa presented a vertical parking solution with integrated charging. Rimac previewed solid-state batteries set for commercial rollout by late 2027. 3M displayed UV-filtering panoramic sunroofs that maintain 5G connectivity, along with future-ready display-capable glass for autonomous vehicles.
LG, now repositioned as a “smart life services” company, entered the mobility sector with a platform combining driver assistance, automated driving and infotainment. Partnering with Xbox, Zoom and Magna, it aims to turn car cabins into digital experience hubs.
At IAA Mobility 2025, the shifting balance of power was clear. European carmakers arrived to showcase their electric ambitions—unveiling sleek concepts, upgraded production models and digital enhancements. But the scale, confidence and momentum of Chinese automakers set the tone.
BYD’s packed stand and the growing visibility of Chinese tech suppliers sent a clear message: China’s automakers are no longer guests in Europe’s automotive house—they’re moving in fast. The result was a snapshot of an industry at a turning point. The race to define the future of mobility is underway, and Munich made one thing clear: Europe’s home turf is no longer secure.
Watch this space for our in-depth analysis of IAA Mobility 2025, where Europe’s legacy automakers and China’s fast-rising EV players are redefining the balance of power.
But you don’t have to wait to get ahead. Explore the E-Mobility Technology Module from S&P Global Mobility today. It’s your essential tool for tracking EV trends, competitor strategies, and technology adoption.
For the first time, gain access to technology forecasts for Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Range-Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) applications—backed by our trusted Sales-Based Powertrain forecast.
Perfect for product planners, strategy leaders, and marketing teams who need to understand the future of electrification before it unfolds.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.