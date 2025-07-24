To address these challenges, the 11 participating companies (BMW, Bosch, Continental, ETAS, Forvia, Mercedes-Benz, Qorix, Valeo, Vector Informatik, Volkswagen and ZF)—with VDA support—have entered a pre-competitive cooperative partnership to develop a shared, open-source automotive software ecosystem. In this collaboration, companies work together on foundational technologies without impacting direct competition.

Under this MOU, the partners plan to create open-source software components that are considered standard and non-differentiating, meaning they offer little opportunity for competitive advantage or further innovation.

By taking such a “code-first” approach, the initiative aims to achieve standardization and accelerate automotive software development within the transparent, vendor-neutral framework of the Eclipse Foundation's S-CORE project.

Short for Safe Open Vehicle Core, S-CORE is an open-source initiative focused on developing a core software platform for SDVs. S-CORE is designed as a modular software layer — known as middleware — that connects a vehicle’s operating system to the applications running on top of it. This safety-critical layer helps streamline SDV development while improving performance, enhancing security and scalability and accelerating SDV adoption.

Beyond its technical function, S-CORE represents a shift toward a more cooperative approach to SDV development. The project invites contributions from other European and international companies and aims to deliver an autonomous driving software platform by 2026. This platform will allow manufacturers and suppliers to collaborate on core components while focusing their individual efforts on unique features, which could help the automotive supply chain by reducing duplicative efforts and enabling faster innovation.