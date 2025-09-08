The software-defined vehicle market is poised to redefine the automotive landscape by embedding sophisticated software capabilities into conventional vehicle functions. Already, the industry has made notable strides in the deployment of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), with automakers increasingly prioritizing customer experience and operational efficiency through continuous updates delivered via over-the-air (OTA) technology.

Leading manufacturers, most visibly BMW with its upcoming Neue Klasse, are adopting modular SDV architectures that enable both scalability and updatability across a diverse range of models, from compact cars to high-end luxury vehicles. This paradigm shift not only transforms the way vehicles are designed and maintained but also reshapes business models.

Automakers are also forging deeper collaborations with technology firms to harness expertise in AI and data analytics, unlocking new revenue streams through subscription services and data monetization.

In short, the software-defined vehicle market is setting the stage for vehicles that are not only smarter, but also more responsive to the demands of today’s consumers.

This analysis of software-defined vehicle trends was originally featured in an Autology podcast, hosted by Jeremie Bouchaud, Director of Autonomy, E/E & Semiconductor, SDV at S&P Global Mobility, with insights from: