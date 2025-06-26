Summer is here and the time is right to think about the next model year and upcoming new vehicle launches. According to S&P Global Mobility, a total of 76 new vehicles – including 36 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) – are projected to launch in the US over the next 18 months, from Q3 2025 through calendar year 2026.

In the world of automotive marketing, this influx of new models requires a strategic approach: Marketers must balance the work of generating excitement and building a pipeline for the new vehicles while simultaneously moving current inventory off of dealership lots.

