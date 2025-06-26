S&P Global Offerings
26 June 2025
Explore essential automotive marketing strategies to capture consumer interest and manage existing inventory amidst rising competition and affordability challenges.
Summer is here and the time is right to think about the next model year and upcoming new vehicle launches. According to S&P Global Mobility, a total of 76 new vehicles – including 36 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) – are projected to launch in the US over the next 18 months, from Q3 2025 through calendar year 2026.
In the world of automotive marketing, this influx of new models requires a strategic approach: Marketers must balance the work of generating excitement and building a pipeline for the new vehicles while simultaneously moving current inventory off of dealership lots.
With 42 entirely new models and 34 refreshes on the horizon, the competition for consumer attention continues to intensify. The automotive market is evolving rapidly, with an increasing variety of vehicles for mainstream and luxury brands, across all fuel types. Automotive marketing campaigns will need to focus on identifying in-market shoppers as well as understanding conquest and loyalty opportunities.
A closer look at the launches by OEM Sales Parent reveals interesting insights regarding market segmentation and which brands are heading into stronger product release cycles:
The US’s migration to utility vehicles (SUVs) reflects ongoing automotive consumer trends, with this body style leading the market at 41 models—more than all other styles combined. The split is even more pronounced with BEVs as 25 of 36 (69%) new BEV launches will be a Utility body style.
While the industry continues to grapple with affordability challenges, the line-up of upcoming new vehicle launches will not provide much relief. Mainstream share of new vehicle registration volume has consistently been in the 80% range this decade—but mainstream share of new vehicle launches over the next 18 months is less than 50%.
Younger car buyers were already having a tough time — considering new vehicle ownership costs — and automotive marketing opportunities to appeal to these buyers are shrinking. Of the 10 new-vehicle sedan launches, only three are mainstream. For hatchbacks and wagons, only two out of five are mainstream.
While the excitement and success of new launches is critical, it is more challenging than ever with automotive tariffs now firmly in the mix for the foreseeable future. The situation remains fluid and the impacts are starting to show up through reduced expectations and long-term planning.
The Light Vehicle Production delta between January 2025 and June 2025 forecasts shows a decrease of 3.4% for 2025 and 5.3% for 2026, translating to over 500,000 fewer units in 2025 and more than 800,000 less in 2026.
As the pace of change in the automotive industry continues to quicken, staying ahead of the competition will require agility, focus, and a rich understanding of customer choices, preferences, and in-market timing. This requires a strategic approach to automotive marketing campaigns that target the right audiences effectively. Successful automotive marketers will be those who can identify and connect with households that are in the market for current inventory and those that are hand raisers for new launches.
S&P Global Mobility offers a list of forecasted new vehicle launches, from Q3 2025 through calendar year 2026, in chronological order. The list includes key details for marketers to assess the competition, such as vehicle parent, brand, nameplate, body style, core set-up, and if the launch is all new or a refresh.
Download our 2025-2026 US Vehicle and Activity Guide today.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.