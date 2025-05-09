While regions such as Japan and South Korea may experience modest recovery in 2025 driven by replacement demand and infrastructure investments, the North American outlook has shifted from potential growth to a projected decline due to updated regulatory assumptions, economic slowdown and the adverse impacts of tariffs.

The revised outlook now sees a 7% decline in North American new truck and bus sales for 2025, the second-largest forecast slide among any region following the sharpest downgrade. New truck registrations in the region are expected to decrease by 8% year-over-year in 2025. Class 8 trucks will see the most dramatic decline this year, with unit sales projected at just 270,000, a decrease of 12% year-over-year.

Several key factors have contributed to this adjustment:

Tariffs: We estimate the cumulative potential impact of newly announced tariffs on MHCV prices to be in the 3-8% range. The effective tariff rate on US imports now exceeds our earlier expectations. However, the announced duties on complete built-up (CBU) MHCVs coming into the US are below our earlier assumptions. USMCA-compliant products are exempt from the 25% duties on goods from Canada and Mexico, meaning that compliant MHCVs imported to the US from these countries will face zero duties. Previously, we had projected either a 10% universal duty or a worst-case 25% duty for Canadian and Mexican MHCVs. This provision may mean a slightly lower price impact than our previous worst-case scenario of 9-10%. Conversely, MHCVs from the rest of the world are now subject to a consistent 10% duty, aligning with our earlier baseline, with potential to go higher. More importantly, beyond the direct impact on vehicle prices, tariffs are expected to pinch overall economic growth. This in turn negatively affects key indicators that drive truck orders such as freight tonnage, on-road shipments, and freight rates.

Economic slowdown: The broader economy has weakened, with real GDP growth forecasts for North America in 2025 and 2026 revised downward to 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively. A decline in freight demand due to economic uncertainties is expected to lead transport companies to postpone investments in new trucks. This caution is already reflected in declining new order intake rates for trucks.

Regulatory changes: We expected updated US emissions standards set for 2027 (EPA2027) to drive pre-buys of EPA10-compliant trucks, but fleets appear to be responding more cautiously than anticipated. We have now reduced our modeled prebuy for the 2025–2026 period by roughly 50%.



This revision is based on a combination of growing uncertainty among fleet operators and weaker-than-expected Class 8 order activity over the past three months. Recent earnings calls from publicly-traded trucking companies also suggest continued overcapacity in the US trucking fleet, reinforcing the expectation of weaker purchases, all else equal, going forward.



In addition, signals from the new administration that it may revisit Biden-era greenhouse gas rules—while distinct from the EPA2027 NOx and particulate regulations—have introduced further doubt around the timeline and final form of EPA2027 implementation. Our updated assumption reflects both muted prebuy behavior and allowance for possible regulatory adjustment.

In summary, the substantial downgrade to North America’s commercial vehicle forecast is the result of a combination of factors, not solely tariffs. Tariffs and regulatory uncertainty are dampening business confidence, while overcapacity and weaker freight demand compound the downturn.



Depending on geopolitical developments—including potential trade agreements with China or tariff rollbacks—there is some upside risk to 2025–2026 volumes. This regional performance is critical to the overall automotive industry forecast and reflects shifting global demand patterns.