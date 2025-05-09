S&P Global Offerings
Trucking industry tariffs and broader economic uncertainties have led to a downward revision in S&P Global Mobility’s 2025 global commercial vehicle forecast.
The global medium- and heavy-commercial vehicle (MHCV) market faces a significant downward revision for 2025, driven primarily by the ongoing impacts of tariffs and broader economic uncertainties. This update reflects a notable shift from our previous commercial vehicle forecast for the year.
Our latest projections indicate a decline in global MHCV (>6T gross vehicle weight) sales by 1.4% in 2025 compared to 2024, with global truck sales alone – without buses - expected to decrease by 1.7%. This current expectation of a decline in MHCV demand contrasts with our earlier outlook, which had counted on a slight increase in 2025.
While regions such as Japan and South Korea may experience modest recovery in 2025 driven by replacement demand and infrastructure investments, the North American outlook has shifted from potential growth to a projected decline due to updated regulatory assumptions, economic slowdown and the adverse impacts of tariffs.
The revised outlook now sees a 7% decline in North American new truck and bus sales for 2025, the second-largest forecast slide among any region following the sharpest downgrade. New truck registrations in the region are expected to decrease by 8% year-over-year in 2025. Class 8 trucks will see the most dramatic decline this year, with unit sales projected at just 270,000, a decrease of 12% year-over-year.
Several key factors have contributed to this adjustment:
In summary, the substantial downgrade to North America’s commercial vehicle forecast is the result of a combination of factors, not solely tariffs. Tariffs and regulatory uncertainty are dampening business confidence, while overcapacity and weaker freight demand compound the downturn.
Depending on geopolitical developments—including potential trade agreements with China or tariff rollbacks—there is some upside risk to 2025–2026 volumes. This regional performance is critical to the overall automotive industry forecast and reflects shifting global demand patterns.
In mainland China, the MHCV market is also under pressure from ongoing trade disputes and a slowing economy. Heavy and medium truck sales reached approximately 1.03 million units in 2024, reflecting a modest year-over-year increase of 1.1%.
Our projections for 2025 indicate a decline of around 0.4% year-over-year, driven by trade tensions and weakening domestic demand. We expect the Chinese government to implement policy measures to mitigate the risk of a sharp economic slowdown, though decreased private sector confidence may undermine these efforts.
Additionally, the market in China is contending with a surplus in truck transport capacity, which pressures profitability and could further dampen MHCV sales. Nonetheless, the introduction scrapping and renewal subsidy policies aimed at high-emission, older vehicles is expected to partially offset market headwinds and the decline in sales of natural gas-powered heavy trucks.
In Europe, the MHCV market faces challenges due to high tariffs on exports to the US and sluggish economic growth. We have adjusted the annual real GDP growth forecasts for Western Europe downward to 0.7% for 2025 and 1.1% for 2026.Meanwhile, the GDP growth for Emerging Europe was cut to 2.7% and 3.0% respectively.
The heavy commercial vehicle market in Western Europe shrank in 2024 due to weak demand, but anticipated pent-up demand and fleet replacement needs may provide some support for recovery. In Central Europe, where a large proportion of heavy trucks sold are heavy tractor trucks, sales are expected to be weak due to low demand from Germany and other key trade partners this year.
Meanwhile, in Eastern Europe, the trend is expected to be negative, primarily dragged down by the Russian market, where tighter regulations and stagnation in some sectors of the economy are taking their toll on heavy commercial vehicle demand. S&P Global Mobility’s new forecast for the region projects a year-over-year decline of 7% in 2025, or fewer than 570,000 MHCVs, which is around 5% lower compared to our previous projections.
In India, the MHCV market demonstrated resilience, with a growth rate of 10.5% in 2023. The government's emphasis on infrastructure development, particularly in road and highway projects, is expected to bolster demand for medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Despite a decline in demand in 2024 amid uncertainties surrounding the general elections, we project the market will recover in 2025, driven by government infrastructure investments and improved financing conditions for micro, small, and medium enterprises.
Looking ahead, several risks and opportunities could significantly impact the MHCV market outlook. Chief among the risks is the potential escalation of trade tensions, which may trigger additional tariffs and further disrupt global supply chains. Uncertainties surrounding the enforcement of new emissions standards may also affect fleets’ purchasing decisions. We also continue to watch geopolitical issues closely, including the tensions between India and Pakistan, as we go to print.
On the opportunity side, continued government initiatives promoting zero-emission vehicles, along with large-scale infrastructure investments, are likely to shape both vehicle demand and product offerings in the coming years. These are closely tied to evolving automotive industry trends around sustainability and digitization.
Ultimately, the trajectory of the commercial vehicle market will depend on how global trade policies, regulatory developments, and technological innovations unfold over the coming months and years. To stay competitive amid shifting tariffs and economic headwinds, stakeholders must stay attuned to the commercial vehicle forecast and evolving regulatory landscape in the MHCV sector.
