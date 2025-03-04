S&P Global Offerings
4 March 2025
The 2024 US commercial vehicle market saw both stability and significant shifts. One of the most striking trends has been the increase in hybrid vehicles.
The US commercial vehicle market in 2024 saw both stability and significant shifts. While overall registrations remained flat, key trends emerged, including a decline in diesel and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and a surge in hybrid and electric vehicle adoption.
Overall, gross vehicle weight (GVW) 1–8 new registrations remained flat compared to 2023, with a total of 2.8 million commercial registrations. However, the year ended just shy of pre-pandemic 2019 registrations, falling short by 200,000 units.
One of the most striking trends has been the remarkable increase in hybrid vehicles, which surged from 13,000 to 163,000 registrations from 2019 to 2024.
This hybrid growth can be attributed to:
Similarly, electric vehicle (EV) registrations skyrocketed from 4,000 to 87,000 during the same period.
Key factors include:
|Fuel
|2019
|2023
|2024
|GAS
|77%
|70%
|70%
|DIESEL
|21%
|22%
|19%
|HYBRID
|1%
|4%
|6%
|ELECTRIC
|0.6%
|3.6%
|4.5%
|CNG
|0.3%
|0.3%
|0.4%
|PROPANE
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
Data as of February 2025
Source: S&P Global Mobility TIPNet New registrations 2019–2024.
©2025 S&P Global
In the cargo van segment, companies like Amazon, FedEx, Verizon and Walmart are leading the charge. Rivian has emerged as a dominant player in the EV cargo van market, commanding a 66% market share in 2024.
CNG registrations have increased by 20% since 2019, with general freight, sanitation and refuse vehicles making up 80% of this growth. Notable companies such as UPS and Waste Management have been key contributors, using CNG for tractor trucks, terminal trucks and straight trucks.
As we reflect on 2024, it’s clear that while some commercial vehicle segments face challenges, others are thriving, particularly hybrid and electric vehicles. The shift toward more sustainable options is a promising sign for the future of transportation.
See a preview of what we offer by downloading a commercial vehicle forecast data sample.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.