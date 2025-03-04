The US commercial vehicle market in 2024 saw both stability and significant shifts. While overall registrations remained flat, key trends emerged, including a decline in diesel and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and a surge in hybrid and electric vehicle adoption.

Overall, gross vehicle weight (GVW) 1–8 new registrations remained flat compared to 2023, with a total of 2.8 million commercial registrations. However, the year ended just shy of pre-pandemic 2019 registrations, falling short by 200,000 units.