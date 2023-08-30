Just what you wanted: Yet another analysis regarding vehicle electrification. But bear with us; this one is necessary reading. Yes, the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market is taking off, perhaps at a more rapid clip than some have predicted.

But that does not mean the industry is home-free in transitioning from the internal combustion era to BEVs. Even if forecasted market demand crosses the chasm to mass adoption, there are several major impediments to BEVs becoming the de facto transportation propulsion technology. Those who do not take heed are destined to fail.

For all the fervor of early adopters predicting this transport transition as revolutionary as that of horses to cars, there's a certain fragility to the current BEV movement. The effort and cajoling required to bring fire to life — from demand- and supply-side incentives to technology-forcing regulation and legislation — is bound to be more susceptible to roadblocks compared to one evolving organically.

The equation of reaching mass-market adoption of electrified vehicles is as-yet unproven. And while certain markets — be it mainland China or San Francisco — are embracing a BEV future, inventories of BEVs in the US market are showing early signs of stacking up on dealership showroom floors. As such, it is still far from a realistic mass-market proposition. While BEVs achieving price parity with their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts will unlock the keys to the door marked "mass-market," there are still residual issues that need addressing other than achieving supply-and-demand equilibrium at mass-market volume. Numerous other movements in play must be implemented to ensure BEVs are not just a one-and-done phenomenon.

If successful, however, the electrification transition will upend the industry's infrastructure, economics, technologies and supporting services in a way that stakeholders are only just starting to address and comprehend. Some will be left holding the reins of a disappearing business just as owners of horse-drawn carriage companies experienced over 100 years ago.

The latest S&P Global Mobility forecast details the key facets of the electrification push that need careful monitoring to ensure the smoothest continuing transition for all stakeholders.