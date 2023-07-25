The impact of the July 4 weekend sales events, Ford Mach-E inventory numbers climbing past ICE SUVs, and the looming Compact SUV dogfight in the US market.

Retail advertised inventory in the US took an expected dip following the July 4 weekend, but have quickly recovered, according to new analysis from S&P Global Mobility.

And while July 4 sales events received their typical promotions, the pattern for the long weekend was consistent to recent months-end in terms of sold inventory. The July 4 weekend also represented a trifecta of the end of the month, end of the quarter, and a holiday.

But while the long weekend took a chunk out of available advertised inventories - from 1.843 million in mid-June to 1.761 million on July 3, perhaps more notable is that available inventories almost immediately leaped ahead to 1.867 million by mid-July, surpassing the year-to-date highs seen in mid-June.